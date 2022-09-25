Kuldeep hat-trick, Shaw 48-ball 77 the highlights as India A claim series
India A 222 for 6 (Shaw 77, van Beek 3-46) batted New Zealand A 219 (Carter 72, Ravindra 61, Kuldeep 4-51, Dhawan 2-16, Chahar 2-50) by four wickets
Already behind in the game, New Zealand A suffered even more when Shaw came out swinging. The opener smashed 11 fours and three sixes during his knock and added 82 runs for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and 49 more for the second wicket with Rajat Patidar.
India A lost a bit in the middle, slipping from 131 for 1 to 134 for 4, with Patidar, Shaw and Tilak Varma falling in the space of nine balls. However, Samson and Dhawan took the hosts ahead with a 46-run stand before Shardul Thakur’s 24-ball 25 not out provided the finishing touch.
The third and final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Tuesday.