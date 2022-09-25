Kuldeep hat-trick, Shaw 48-ball 77 the highlights as India A claim series

India A 222 for 6 (Shaw 77, van Beek 3-46) batted New Zealand A 219 (Carter 72, Ravindra 61, Kuldeep 4-51, Dhawan 2-16, Chahar 2-50) by four wickets

Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket burst, which included a hat-trick, backed by Prithvi Shaw’s 48-ball 77 headlined India A’s comfortable four-wicket win over New Zealand A in the second unofficial ODI in Chennai. With this win, India A took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the visitors lost Chad Bowes in the sixth over to Umran Malik. Dane Cleaver fell soon after but Rachin Ravindra held on with a 65-ball 61. Rishi Dhawan then set about sending back Ravindra and captain Robert O’Donnell in the space of three balls as New Zealand A slumped to 106 for 4 .soon were 133 for 5 with Raj Bawa removing Tom Bruce.

Joe Carter, who has been excellent throughout this tour, kept fighting. He hit one four and three sixes in his 72 off 80 balls, but found little support from the other end. He added 57 runs for the sixth wicket with Sean Solia, but when Carter fell to Rahul Chahar in the 42nd over, New Zealand A quickly folded. Kuldeep claimed a hat-trick and removed New Zealand A’s last three batters – Logan van Beek caught by Shaw, Joe Walker caught behind by Sanju Samson and Jacob Duffy out lbw – to end the innings on 219.

Already behind in the game, New Zealand A suffered even more when Shaw came out swinging. The opener smashed 11 fours and three sixes during his knock and added 82 runs for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and 49 more for the second wicket with Rajat Patidar.

India A lost a bit in the middle, slipping from 131 for 1 to 134 for 4, with Patidar, Shaw and Tilak Varma falling in the space of nine balls. However, Samson and Dhawan took the hosts ahead with a 46-run stand before Shardul Thakur’s 24-ball 25 not out provided the finishing touch.