KT Tunstall and the Mystery of Songwriting

Looking for a compact, “noiseless” way to plug in and play guitar? You can find the Gibson Digital Amp only in the Gibson App.

The Gibson App simplifies learning and makes guitar playing fun for current and future guitarists. It is intuitive, complete, and modern. The Gibson App will help you take your playing to the next level. The Gibson Digital Amp is a new addition to the Gibson App. This amp is ideal for beginners, intermediate and professional players alike. The Gibson Digital Amp, an amplifier that can be used with both electric and acoustic guitars, is now available for Apple/iOS users. An Android version will follow next year.

Use the Gibson Digital Amp’s jamming guide to get started and transform your sound with built-in effects and pedals, jam to backing tracks, or use it in lessons and songs. For the best experience, all you need is your phone and wired headphones. The amp has 3 acoustic mic presets and 4 amp presets. There are also 6 effects pedals.

The Gibson Digital Amp, the perfect starting amplifier for beginners, is also a versatile amp for intermediates or pros on-the go.

The Gibson App utilizes a unique, two-way, interactive platform to help students learn how to play the guitar. Interactive lessons are available on the Gibson App, which includes thousands of songs and lessons. Learn the songs step-by-step with video tutorials from superstar artists and pro guitarists in the “Gibson App Guide.” The Gibson App also includes the new Digital Amp, a built-in tuner, a metronome, Gibson TV, and new songs are added every week. New Gibson App Guides are added regularly and include Tommy “Spaceman” Thayer’s favorite iconic KISS guitar solos, Richie Faulkner’s (Judas Priest) “Guide to Metal,” Jared James Nichols’ “Guide to Blues,” CELISSE’s “Guide to Songwriting,” and more.

The Gibson App uses “audio augmented reality” to provide dynamic feedback to students as they learn and play. The Gibson App monitors your guitar as you play a note or chord and provides real-time feedback. It also gives students a more contextual learning experience: Instead of learning chords and scales in a vacuum, you’re able to practice on a scrolling tablature that lets you hear how you sound with the backing of a virtual band. That means you can load up “Hurt” by Johnny Cash, “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “American Girl” by Tom Petty, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica, “Where is My Mind” by Pixies, “Country Roads” by John Denver, “I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett, “Heaven” by Kane Brown, “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Killer Queen” by Queen,“ Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns ‘N Roses, “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden, “Roxanne” by The Police, and “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “The Man Who Sold the World” by Nirvana, “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz, and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” by Oasis and hundreds more songs in a wide range of genres, to see how your play matches up with such seminal tracks.

As you’re playing, the Gibson App gives you feedback on timing and tone, ensuring that students are getting active input on how their play is developing. The Gibson App appeals to players of all levels, it’s not just for beginners looking to learn a few chords; the app can assist seasoned guitarists who are working their way through difficult riffs, want to learn their favorite songs, or polish their advanced techniques.

You can also challenge yourself by changing the speed or slowing down of the tabs. The Gibson App tracks your progress and adjusts lessons accordingly, much like a full-time teacher of guitar. The Gibson App released a “backing track mode” which supports both lesson and song playback without headphones, so users can self-select what works best for their current environment. And that’s not all: the Gibson App also packs in a fully-featured digital tuner for guitar first-timers, there’s even a detailed lesson on how to tune your instrument, a multi-function metronome, players can connect to free one-on-one consultations with Gibson’s Virtual Guitar Tech team, and to direct links to the Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer online stores for easy shopping for guitars, gear, apparel, and accessories.

The Gibson App – Learn Guitar

The Gibson App is more than a pocket-sized guitar teacher, it’s loaded with an archive of exclusive content and original programming from its premium and accessible award-winning online network, Gibson TV, featuring music icons telling their best guitar stories, with more episodes and installments added regularly. Watch the video below. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi share insights and tales from his decades-long career on the series “Icons,” dive into Joe Bonamassa’s assortment of legendary Les Paul guitars on “The Collection,” or see how Gibson’s iconic instruments are made in their Nashville factory from body to binding on “The Process.” There’s even a series called “The Scene” that focuses on backstage stories from hallowed music venues from coast to coast like The Troubadour and Grand Ole Opry.

The Gibson App free version features a few lessons a day; the premium version of the Gibson App offers full access and a 14-day free trial, then costs $19.99/£16.49 monthly or $119.99/£98.99 yearly.

Gibson.com provides more information.

