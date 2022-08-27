KSI introduced to doppelganger waxwork ahead of double-header boxing bout at the O2 on Saturday

<!–

YouTuber and boxer KSI came face to face with a wax figure of himself as he prepares for a double-header fight on Saturday.

The social media star figure, 29, was created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool and was introduced to the rapper at The O2 as he prepares to return to the boxing ring and fight twice in one night, first against Swarmz and then against Pineda.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘JJ’ Olatunji, met his doppelganger on Friday to mark the official unveiling before it goes on display on Blackpool’s famous promenade.

Double smile! The figure was introduced to the rapper on The O2 as he prepares to return to the boxing ring and fight twice in one night

The lifelike figure wears clothes, shoes and jewelry that the star originally wore in his music video Patience with YUNGBLUD.

Fans can get a closer look at the new KSI figure when it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds Blackpool on the main stage in the Festival Fields area of ​​the attraction.

KSI has had a string of hits, including Really Love (with Craig David and Digital Farm Animals), Don’t Play (with Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals), and Patience (with YUNGBLUD and Polo G).

Commenting on the first meeting with his new figure, KSI said: ‘When I found out I was getting a figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, I was quite excited. I’ve never been able to see myself until now and it’s just incredible and weird.

Two of a kind: KSI met its doppelganger on Friday to mark the official unveiling before it goes on display at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade

‘It’s quite wild to be among all the people who have figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool; I am honoured. I think my fans will have a lot of fun with my figure, maybe too much fun!’

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new figure from KSI to Madame Tussauds Blackpool and are honored that he has personally unveiled it.

“He’s a huge music star, with a huge fan base eager to meet their hero as he takes to the main stage alongside an iconic lineup of musical stars in the Festival Fields area.”

With over 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes, from sports stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, a total of 800 hours together. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to put in a head of hair and 30 hours to make a denture.

Ready to mess around! KSI returns to the boxing ring, fighting twice in one night, first against Swarmz and then against Pineda on Saturday

KSI joins 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, using about 150kg of clay to form each statue, which is equivalent to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently unveiled her very first British drag queen figure, RuPaul, as well as a new figure of Boris Johnson, complete with the Prime Minister’s signature indomitable hair, and ahead of her platinum anniversary this year, the Queen.

Kyle added: ‘A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in creating the perfect wax figure and attention to detail is key. The eyes are hand painted and every little detail has been duplicated, including the use of fine red silk threads as veins in the whites of the eyes.

“Our costume department also works with some of the world’s most sought-after designers and stylists to make sure we get the mark 100 percent right to make sure fans will love it. We’ve even donated items from the personal closets of celebrities that they’ve worn to an event before.”