Krysten Ritter carries her adorable son Bruce on her hip as she steps out in LA on his 3rd birthday

Krysten Ritter will celebrate her son Bruce’s third birthday on Friday, July 29.

Seemingly having a party later in the day, the Jessica Jones star went out to buy some party supplies, including a bundle of birthday and Disney balloons.

And by being a single mom and a Hollywood leading lady, Ritter showed her multitasking skills by holding her boy in her arms as she shopped and then walking back to her parked car.

Ritter, 40, was spotted parking her car and then going to a store where she bought that bundle of balloons.

To speed things up and for safety reasons, she decided to carry Bruce in her arms, both to the store and for the walk back to her car.

The Breaking Bad alum kept it casual in dark tie-dye leggings and a black tank top.

The Pennsylvania native also wore black sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Her jet black locks were styled long and fell generously over her shoulders with a parting in the middle.

The actress dressed her boy in a casual ensemble that consisted of multicolored trousers with a brown t-shirt and black sneakers.

The smiley toddler, whose father is The War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel, had his brown locks grown to about shoulder length.

After entering a particular store, Ritter and Bruce reappeared with the mother of one holding a “Happy Birthday” balloon and a few more balloons with the picture of Disney’s Mickey Mouse.

Ritter was in a relationship with musician Adam Granduciel for about seven years before breaking up in late 2021.

Her son’s father is the frontman and primary songwriter of the indie rock band The War On Drugs, with whom he has recorded five studio albums and two EPs.

Granduciel (born Adam Granofsky), 43, is also a former member of Kurt Vile’s backing band The Violators, which released four studio albums and three EPs between 2008 and 2011.

Ritter will star in the upcoming miniseries Love And Death, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, and Tom Pelphrey, among others.

The series is based on the true story of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s brutal murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980.

Filming for the HBO Max series, which began last September, was not completed until April.

It was revealed this week that the former model had joined the cast of the Orphan Black spin-off, Orphan Black: Echoes, which is slated to debut on AMC in 2023. Weekly entertainment.