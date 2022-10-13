Krystal Fraser: Coroner says father to her unborn baby Peter Jenkinson involved in disappearance

The man who called heavily pregnant Krystal Fraser just before midnight on the night she disappeared was likely involved in her death, a Victorian coroner has found.

Fraser, 23, was nine months pregnant when she disappeared from Pyramid Hill in the upstate after visiting a friend’s house around 10am. 21.30 on 20 June 2009.

With no body and no charges, her family has waited more than 13 years for answers.

Coroner Katherine Lorenz finally shed light on what may have happened to Ms Fraser on Thursday when she handed in her findings on the disappearance.

She concluded that Mrs Fraser, who lived with a mental disability, was dead and her death was caused by another person.

Ms Lorenz said Peter Jenkinson, the potential father of Ms Fraser’s unborn son, had something to do with her disappearance and death.

“I have considered the circumstantial evidence before the court which satisfies me to the required civil standard that Mr Jenkinson was involved in her disappearance in some way,” she told the court.

Fraser died ‘very shortly’ after receiving a phone call from a Leitchville phone box, just before midnight on June 20, she said. Her phone then rang two towers, in Patho and Leitchville, in the early hours of June 21.

Sir. Jenkinson, who was exempted from giving evidence to the inquest as it may incriminate him, is likely to have been the person who called Ms Fraser from the phone box.

After the call, he was involved in transporting Ms Fraser from her Pyramid Hill unit to an area near Patho and then near Leitchville where her phone pinged towers in those areas, Ms Lorenz said.

Phone records showed Mr Jenkinson was awake and not at home when Ms Fraser’s phone moved between those locations, she said, and he had given different accounts of his whereabouts that evening.

In addition, she found he had lied to police about his sexual relationship and communications with Ms Fraser, saying they were likely together around the time the baby was conceived.

“I accept the submissions of the parties that there is insufficient evidence for me to conclude to the requisite standard that Mr. Jenkinson was responsible for Krystal’s death,” she said.

“However, there is no evidence to rule out Mr Jenkinson as someone who may have been involved in her death.”

About a month before Ms Fraser disappeared, she said Mr Jenkinson stopped calling Ms Fraser from his mobile phone or landline and started calling her from a Leitchville.

He did this to ‘hide his contact with her before she disappeared’, the coroner said.

Sir. Jenkinson has denied any involvement in Ms Fraser’s disappearance and said he did not speak to her using the Leitchville phone box on June 20 in connection with the investigation.

Ms Lorenz has referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions as she believes an indictable offense was committed in relation to Ms Fraser’s death.

She said it was regrettable that the inquest could not determine how Mrs Fraser died, nor the location of her and her baby’s bodies.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police were in the process of reviewing the coronial findings and a $1m reward was being offered.