Krugman: We’re going to miss the days of greed and cynicism

It’s 2023. What will the new year bring? The answer, of course, is that we don’t know. There are quite a few of what Donald Rumsfeld (remember?) called “known unknowns” – for example, no one really knows how hard it will be to reduce inflation or whether the US economy will go into recession. There are also unknown unknowns: Will we see another shock like the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

But I think I can make one safe prediction about the US political scene: We will be nostalgic for much of 2023 for the good old days of greed and cynicism.

It wasn’t until 2015, I and many others thought, that we had a pretty good idea about how American politics worked. It wasn’t pretty, but it seemed understandable.

On one side we had the Democrats, who were and are basically what people in other advanced countries call social democrats (which is not at all the same as what most people call socialism). That is, they prefer a fairly strong social safety net, supported by relatively high taxes on the well-to-do.

On the other side, we had the Republicans, whose main goal was to keep taxes low and social programs small.

The problem for Republicans was that their economic agenda was inherently unpopular. Voters consistently tell pollsters that corporations and the wealthy are underpaying in taxes; policies that help the poor and middle class have broad public support. So how did the GOP win the election?

The answer, most famously described in Thomas Frank’s 2004 book “What’s the Matter With Kansas?”, was to win over working-class white voters by engaging them on cultural issues. His book was widely criticized by political scientists, in part for underestimating the importance of white racial antagonism, but the overall picture still seems good.

However, as Frank described it, the culture war was essentially bogus – a cynical ploy to win elections that was ignored once the votes were counted. “The recoil leaders may talk Christ,” he wrote, “but they walk businesslike. … Abortion is never stopped. Positive action is never abolished. The culture industry is never forced to come clean.”

Today, that sounds strange — even a bit like a golden age — as many American women are losing their reproductive rights, as schools are pressured to stop teaching students about slavery and racism, while even powerful corporations come under fire. because they are excessively awake. The culture war is no longer just the affectation of politicians primarily interested in lowering taxes on the wealthy; many elected Republicans are now true fanatics.

Like I said, you can almost get nostalgic for the good old days of greed and cynicism.

The disconnect between a socially illiberal GOP and an increasingly tolerant public is certainly one of the reasons why the widely predicted medium-term red wave fell so far short of expectations.

But despite underperforming in what, given precedents, should have been a very good year for the out-party, the Republicans will narrowly control the House. And this means that the prisoners will run half of the asylum.

Admittedly, not all members of the incoming House Republican caucus are fanatical conspiracy theorists. But those who aren’t are clearly terrified of and submissive to those who are. Power in the House will be in the hands of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And what I don’t understand is how the US government is going to function. How do you deal with people who more or less believe that the 2020 election was stolen by a massive pedophile conspiracy?

I don’t know the answer, but the outlook is not good.

Paul Krugman is a columnist for the New York Times.