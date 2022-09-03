Kristina Rihanoff flashes her legs in a cream miniskirt during Turkey getaway

<!–

Kristina Rihanoff looked stunning in snaps shared on Instagram on Friday from her sun-filled holiday in Turkey.

The former Strictly pro, 44, sported a leggy display in a cream floral miniskirt and white camisole as he posed at the five-star Club Letonya Fethiye Oludeniz hotel.

“It’s a white party tonight!” she wrote in her caption, before socializing with her daughter Milena, six, who she shares with her partner Ben Cohen.

The Russian star and her little one were then joined by her lookalike mom Larisa, who looked chic in a classic black top and a matching cardigan.

In her caption, she wrote: ‘Just us girls in beautiful @letoonialife in Turkey. Last few days of vacation… ❤️

“#lovemyfamily #family #myfamily #likemitherlikedaughter #familytime #familyholiday #turkey #holidays.”

Gorgeous: She accentuated her natural beauty with a full face of perfectly applied makeup

Cute: “It’s a white party tonight!” she wrote in her caption, before socializing with her daughter Milena, six, who she shares with her partner Ben Cohen

Kristina’s outing comes after Claudia Winkleman offered a fawning apology to the dancer after falsely claiming her relationship with Ben started while they were on the show.

The Strictly co-host, 50, infuriated Kristina by publicly claiming that she and England rugby star Ben, 43, entered into a romantic relationship while collaborating on the show in 2013.

Richard Eden’s Eden Confidential column revealed that Claudia had apologized after saying ‘The couple I knew were Ben and Kristina’ while filming The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 at Television Center previous month.

Family: The Russian star and her little one were then joined by her lookalike mom Larisa, who looked chic in a classic black top and matching cardigan

Having fun! In her caption, she wrote: ‘Just us girls in beautiful @letoonialife in Turkey. Last few days of vacation… ❤️’

Born in Vladivostok, Russia, Kristina and Ben have always insisted that their affair didn’t start until the year after he participated in Strictly.

The World Cup winner was married to his wife Abby for 11 years. The couple, who have two teenage girls, divorced in 2016. Rihanoff and Cohen have since had a daughter together.

After Kristina learned of what she described as Claudia’s “lies” on the Channel 4 show, she threatened legal action and contacted the 50-year-old presenter.

As a result, Claudia apologised to her and Ben and said to them, “[I] I am so sorry.’ In a post seen by the column, she explained: “I thought the question was about who found long-lasting love” [via Strictly].

‘I said, ‘Ben and Kristina’, excited, and then I said Stacey and Kevin [referring to TV presenter Stacey Dooley and former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, who have been dating since 2019, after being paired together on the show in 2018].’

She continued: ‘Sorry, I’m an idiot. It was a two second moment.’

A Channel 4 spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.