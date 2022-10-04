Kristina Keneally’s policeman son Daniel Keneally is charged with fabricating evidence

Senior Labor figure Kristina Keneally’s policeman son has been charged with fabricating evidence following an investigation by the state’s independent law enforcement watchdog.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission has spent months looking into how Constable Daniel Keneally came to make an allegedly false statement that led to an anti-corruption campaigner spending three weeks in jail.

Constable Keneally accused self-styled ‘warrior of justice’ Luke Moore of threatening to kill a detective during a phone call last year.

Moore had secretly recorded the call, but officers from the Fixated Persons Investigation Unit did not listen to the recording until long after his arrest.

When police heard the recording, they acknowledged it did not contain any death threats from the former forklift driver and all charges were dropped.

The LECC previously initially oversaw an internal police investigation into Constable Keneally’s conduct, but took over the investigation in late 2021.

“The commission recently received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the LECC said on Tuesday.

‘Criminal proceedings have now been brought against Constable Keneally by an officer of the Commission alleging an offense of producing false evidence with intent to mislead a court of law…’

“As the criminal proceedings are now underway, the Commission will not make any further comments on the case.”

NSW Police said 24-year-old Constable Keneally, who is attached to the Central Metropolitan Region, would face Downing Center Local Court on November 17.

“The officer’s employment status is under review,” a spokesman said.

Ms Keneally, the former shadow home secretary and deputy leader of the opposition in the upper house, has previously refused to talk about her son’s predicament.

Moore has been offered compensation for his ordeal after Constable Keneally allegedly falsely claimed he had threatened to kill another officer.

An internal investigation by an officer within Constable Keneally’s local police command found that he had not acted with due care and diligence in relation to the statement he made against Mr Moore.

‘Internal investigations have been completed and management action has been taken,’ a NSW Police spokeswoman said last year.

“The matter is being dealt with independently and as it is the subject of litigation it is not appropriate to comment further.”

The LECC steps in when it is not satisfied with the way a complaint has been handled or with the action taken by NSW Police.

Moore was sent a letter of apology last year on behalf of the State of NSW, which would be responsible for any compensation claims he made against NSW Police.

“The State accepts that SC Keneally was wrong when he said you wanted another police officer “dead”, the letter said. ‘The State regrets what was said.

‘The State also regrets not having investigated your allegations that you had not threatened the life of another police officer sooner.’

It also “acknowledges that more timely investigations would have discovered that the audio recording you made contradicts SC Keneally’s allegations.”

Sir. Moore has a long and colorful history with the authorities, campaigning against police searches and establishing issuepolice.com website.

He describes himself as ‘Australia’s number 1 police and political corruption expert’, a human rights campaigner and ‘warrior of justice’.

A decade ago, Mr. Moore took advantage of a bank error that allowed him an unlimited overdraft and got away with spending $2.1 million of St. George’s money.

He recently graduated from law school and is working to expand his business under development, which offers to resolve civil claims over wrongful actions by the police.

Sir. Moore called the Newtown police station around 10 p.m. 8.30pm on February 24 and spoke to Constable Keneally about his concerns regarding issues including illegal searches.

Unbeknownst to Constable Keneally, Mr Moore recorded everything they said.

Moore revealed that he was the founder and CEO of isuepolice.com and Constable Keneally accessed this website during their chat.

Luke Moore vs. Daniel Keneally: A timeline F24 February 2021: Luke Moore calls Newtown Police Station and speaks to Constable Daniel Keneally about police searches. Constable Keneally makes a statement in which he claims Mr Moore has threatened to kill a detective. February 25: Moore has been arrested in Nowra, charged with three counts of using a transport service to make threats and refused bail. March 19: Moore is out on bail after spending three weeks in the South Coast Correctional Centre. May 18: Moore complains about Constable Keneally to the Law Enforcement Commission. June 7: The Commonwealth DPP withdraws two charges after it was revealed there were no threats in the phone call. June 25: The Commonwealth DPP withdraws the final charge. August 27: Moore is awarded $10,000 in costs. October 24: Police tell Mr Moore they have made an internal finding against Constable Keneally for ‘failure to exercise due care and diligence’. November 24: One Nation MP Rod Roberts is raising the case in the NSW Upper House. November 25: The NSW Police Force apologized to Mr Moore in a letter. December 1: It is revealed that the Law Enforcement Commission has taken over the investigation into Constable Keneally’s actions. 4 October 2022: LECC advises that criminal proceedings have commenced against Constable Keneally.

The website contained references to a detective in Goulburn.

Constable Keneally subsequently filed an intelligence report and made a statement about the phone call alleging that Mr. Moore had made threats against that detective.

He claimed Mr Moore told him he wanted the investigator ‘away’ and ‘off this planet’ and that when he asked Mr Moore what he meant he replied: ‘Good as gone. Death.’

Around. At 12.50pm the next day, Mr Moore was arrested in Nowra on the NSW South Coast by officers from the Fixated Persons Investigation Unit.

He was refused bail after being charged with using a transport service to threaten to kill and two counts of using a transport service to threaten, harass or insult.

Moore vehemently denied the allegation made by Constable Keneally and was convinced that the recording of the conversation would prove his innocence.

While in the cells at Nowra police station, Mr Moore says he was called a ‘princess’ by the warden.

He broke a watch over his head in frustration and was also charged with damaging or destroying property.

Police executed a search warrant at Mr Moore’s home and seized items, including a mobile phone, but were not immediately given access to the recording he claimed was on it.

Bail was again refused at Nowra Local Court on February 26 and Mr Moore remained behind bars at South Coast Correctional Center for 24 days until March 19.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions dropped all charges in June 2021 after the recording of the conversation between Mr Moore and Constable Keneally was found and showed no threat to the detective.

On August 27 last year, a judge awarded costs of $10,000 to Mr Moore and a further $1,840.50 in legal aid.

The charge of destroying or damaging the watch was also withdrawn on October 27 and police were ordered to pay Mr Moore $19,000 in costs.

Constable Keneally’s conduct was raised by One Nation MP Rod Roberts, a former detective, in the NSW upper house on November 24.