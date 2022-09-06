Kristin Davis cuts a youthful figure in candid new post

<!–

Kristin Davis shared a late summer post with her fans on Tuesday, cutting a youthful figure while relaxing poolside.

In a candid message to her 1.2 million followers, the 57-year-old And Just Like That star revealed what she’s been up to over the past few months and expressed the hope that her fans will all “stayed inside.”

“Hope you all had some fun and relaxation this summer,” the mother-of-two wrote, before revealing, “I’m so grateful to have had so much time with my kids and my parents!”

Davis, who adopted her daughter Gemma (12) in 2011 and son Wilson (4) in 2018, also revealed that she was just too busy to share more candid moments from the summer.

She explained: “If I was together more I’d make a movie of everything that happened over the summer – but god, I can’t keep up with the reels and all, so here’s a picture and a wish that you all hang out there and take a moment take the time to relax.’

In the photo, the former Melrose Place star wore a floral swimsuit with a black skirt, which showed off her toned arms and legs.

Busy: Kristin is soon working on the second season of SATC revival And Just Like That…

Summer Activities: Kristin was also photographed this year during the making of a film on location, which is believed to also star John Travolta

The actor and producer put her hair in a high bun and appeared makeup-free as she stared at the horizon.

While Davis may not remember how she spent her summer, her previous posts this year reveal how she’s been working hard on a new film and continuing her work with elephants.

The lead actress posted on June 24 that she “just finished a movie with John Travolta.”

The couple filmed the upcoming movie Cash Out in Columbus, Georgia. Details about the project are scarce, but according to wtvm.comIt’s about a failed bank robbery.

Lucky place: In May, the wildlife activist traveled to what she calls her “happy place,” The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, located in Kenya’s Nairobi National Park

The station reported that real police officers had been hired to star as extras in the thriller.

As for Kristin, when it came to working with her co-star, “I really had to focus in my scenes with him because he’s been an inspiration for so long. What a joy to work with great actors!’

Sean Astin, 51, and Lukas Haas, 46, would also be seen in the film.

Patron: The Sex and the City star is an organization patrol that protects, educates, and rehabilitates orphaned elephants so they can live more independently in the park as adults

In May, the wildlife activist traveled to what she called her “happy place,” the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, located in Kenya’s Nairobi National Park.

The organization protects, educates, and rehabilitates orphaned elephants so they can live more independently in the park as adults.

The actor and producer shared her passion for saving elephants in the film Holiday in the Wild, but the film, starring Rob Lowe, 58, was shot in Zambia and South Africa.