Kristin Davis braves the rain in a royal blue coat on the set of And Just Like That season two

Kristin Davis braved the rain while filming the second season of And Just Like That in New York City on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old actress and her dog wore brightly colored raincoats as they filmed a scene in Manhattan for the Sex And The City reboot.

The upcoming season follows the finale of the first season that came out on February 3.

The star – who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt – wore a royal blue trench coat and carried a lavender umbrella as she took a walk in the rain.

Underneath, she modeled a baby blue turtleneck blouse and a calf-length floral skirt with buttons and matching blue petals.

Around her neck she wore a simple pearl necklace and as an accessory her character’s beautiful wedding ring.

She carried a baby blue handbag with gold hardware on one shoulder and rocked a pair of pointed-toe white stilettos.

The Colorado native styled her dark brown hair with a pulled back bump and let the rest loose in loose, casual waves.

She had AirPods in her ears as she walked her bulldog — who was adorably modeling a yellow hooded raincoat and blue booties.

In the show, her dog Richard Burton is mentioned as a nod to her previous pet who died of old age.

Her character used to be called Charlotte’s Cavalier King Charles spaniel Elizabeth Taylor, after the other half of one of pop culture’s most iconic couples.

The critically acclaimed and widely watched sitcom launched a franchise spin-off last year and began production on its second season around September.

That month, Davis’ costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, revealed the news of another season by posting an image of the script on her Instagram page.

The actress, also 57, shared the front page of the script for ‘episode 201’ but hid the title and gave no other hints.

In the upcoming season, Charlotte is still a warm-hearted but occasionally primitive art gallery owner who is now happily married to her divorce lawyer who helped divorce her first husband.

However, of the four leads, Kim Cattrall was missing as she refused to return for the new show.

The show still received enough attention and success to be renewed for a second season.

While no official release date has been announced yet, fans can expect the second season to arrive on HBO Max sometime around Summer 2023.

