Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler DENIES cheating and criticizes her public digs at marriage

Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband Jay Cutler denied rumors that he cheated on her and criticized her for speaking out “publicly” about their marital problems.

The couple broke up in 2020 and initially fought over money and custody of their children, but have since entered an amicable co-parenting relationship.

But this month, Kristin, 35, publicly stated that their marriage was ‘toxic’ — and now Jay, 39, has gone on the podcast Sofia with a F to shoot back.

Jay argued that he doesn’t “understand” why Kristin would pull back the curtain on their marital problems “two and a half years” after the divorce.

“Why are we having these conversations in public?” the NFL heartthrob asked. ‘It’s comical. It does not make any sense.’

When it comes to the divorce, he said, “What happened, is what happened,” expressing his dismay that “we need to have this conversation right now and it’s like, come on man, let’s just – we’re done here.” ‘

Host Sofia Franklin then immediately confronted him with rumors that he was unfaithful to Kristin, but he replied, “No, never cheated.”

When it comes to the reasons Kristin wanted a divorce, Jay said, “I mean, I think she fell out of love, I don’t know. Or it was poisonous. I mean, depends on the day, I guess.’

He confessed, “I’m not sure what she said, and frankly I don’t care what she said. As it is – as I said, it’s two and a half years. We’re done here. And I mean, I’m sure this will be refuted, so we’ll keep it posted there.”

Jay and Kristin share three children — Camden, 10, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, six — and he said he thinks of them when he discusses Kristin in public.

“I mean, I have three kids, so at some point they’re going to read stuff, they’re going to ask questions, so I kind of avoided all of that,” he said.

“If she wants to stay stuff, she can stay stuff. I’m not going that way about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of the kids.’

He also claimed that her assessment of their marriage has changed “over the course of two and a half years” since they broke up.

Jay’s Comments Come After Kristin Serves It call her daddy that her marriage was “toxic” and she rejected the “red flags” she saw at the engagement.

Kristin canceled the wedding in 2011 when she and Jay were first engaged, but they ended up getting married in 2013.

‘Actually I called off the engagement’ [for] for the same reason I got divorced, and so I think if there’s anything to take away from it, you can’t ignore red flags,” she said, warning listeners: “People don’t change, and you have to trust your gut.

She called the marriage an “unhealthy relationship” and said she was “very unhappy” with Jay and didn’t want her children to view her circumstances as “normal.”

Jay and Kristin announced they were divorcing in April 2020, Kristin has since dated and broke up with comedian Jeff Dye.

In September 2020, Kristin . told Entertainment tonight that she ended her reality show Very Cavallari to hold off the divorce from TV.

“I didn’t want to talk about my divorce in front of the camera and I have to expose that. I really think some things should be kept private,” she explained.

In late January 2021, Kristin and Jay cryptically shared the same collaborative selfie with the same caption: “The world is full of users. 10 years. I can’t break that.’

Rumors soon reached a fever pitch that they would be getting back together, but soon after a People source confirmed this was not the case.

Earlier this year, she said in an interview that separating from Jay was both the “scariest” and “best thing I’ve ever done.”

In an episode of the School of greatness podcast she shared that she was “the happiest I’ve ever been” and was “in no rush” to jump into a new romance.

Kristin attributed her divorce from her husband to the fact that she “really jumped my self-love journey and found out who I am today.”