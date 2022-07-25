Kristin Cavallari spotted in public for the first time since admitting she uses DMs for dates

Kristin Cavallari looked at ease shortly after landing in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 35-year-old reality star kept her look simple with black yoga pants, a white T-shirt, a faded denim jacket and sneakers.

The arrival at LAX marked the first time The Hills alumna had been seen in public since she confessed to using Instagram direct messages as her personal dating app.

Relaxed: Kristin Cavallari, 35, looked relaxed after landing in Los Angeles on Sunday, keeping it simple in black yoga pants, a white t-shirt, a faded denim jacket and sneakers

The reality star covered her blonde locks with a white ball cap and was carrying a Chloe laptop bag as she passed a bus at the airport.

The Very Cavallari star previously revealed her method for choosing potential partners on an episode of the Not skinny but not fat podcast which was released on July 19.

“Sorry, I’m only going for the verified one!” she exclaimed, referring to the blue check mark that appears next to accounts identified as belonging to the person posting information.

“I’ve actually been on quite a few dates…I can’t filter through all my DMs [direct messages], but I see those blue check marks, baby! I don’t like people very much, and I’m quite picky I guess, but I’m not going to settle. I remain picky.’

As for the type of man she is looking for, the busy entrepreneur has a number of preferred parameters.

DM: Sunday’s performance at LAX marked the reality star’s first public appearance since she confessed to using Instagram direct messages to date

‘I’d rather someone isn’t’ [famous]. I’m really, in my head, my ideal man a businessman that nobody knows,” she said. “I went on a date with a businessman in Nashville.”

Of course, anyone dating the Paradise Hotel host would have to deal with her fame. She is active on social media and is the founder of Uncommon James, which sells a variety of jewelry and homewares, as well as Uncommon Beauty, a skin care line.

In addition, she is the author of three books: her memoir, Balancing in Heels, and two cookbooks, True Roots and True Comfort. They were all on the New York Times bestseller list.

Parameters: Potential suitors should know that The Hill star has set parameters. ‘I’d rather someone isn’t’ [famous]. I really, in my head, my ideal man is a businessman that nobody knows’

A potential lover would most likely have to get Kristin’s kids’ approval; daughter Saylor James, six; son Jaxon Wyatt, eight; and son Camden Jack, who turns 10 on August 8. She shares the children with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 39.

And while she may be using social media to promote Mr. Right, the influencer said she is also concerned about the messages that young people could take away if they spend too much time on different platforms.

“You can change your face, you can change your body, nothing is real that we see on the internet,” The League actress told the Marie Claire’s she’s spinning podcast, ‘And I think it’s important to remind these young kids that you know you can’t do it, you’re chasing something that’s unrealistic.’