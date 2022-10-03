Kristin Cavallari shows off her toned physique in tiny white bikini during her Mexican getaway

<!–

She has become known over the years for showing off her sultry physique in several snaps.

And on Sunday, Kristin Cavallari gave her 4.4 million Instagram followers a first look at her smoking form with a shot shared with her Story.

The 35-year-old reality TV personality seemed to be making the most of her Mexican outing as she rocked a tiny bikini as she took the photo.

Cavallari wore a white bikini top that showed off her toned stomach and sculpted arms as the photo was taken.

The former The Hills cast member also wore matching bottoms that hug her curvy thighs.

Her gorgeous blonde hair fell to her shoulders, adding a little extra color to her look for the holidays.

Cavallari shared a photo of her Mexican outing on her Instagram account earlier Saturday.

In the snap, the reality TV personality was seen spending time with friends, and she described the trip as a “reset” in the caption of her post.

The jewelry designer wore the same white bikini top and donned a woven cap while taking the photo.

She also added different elements of shine to her look for the day with different gold chains.

Cavallari made it a point to tag the Instagram account of her personal brand, Uncommon James.

The reality TV personality initially founded the company in 2017, focusing mainly on jewelry at the time, though it has since branched out into other areas.

Cavallari has appeared on numerous promotional campaigns for her brand over the years.

Last year, the reality TV figure launched her own skincare line, Uncommon Beauty.

The new line’s offerings include various cleansers and creams, and the media personality has appeared in the promotional materials.

Cavallari spoke about working on Uncommon Beauty during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and said she and her team started the line after looking at the ingredients used in common skin care products.

“We quickly went down a rabbit hole and I realized what I thought was good, clean products were actually not good for my skin at all.”

The designer went on to say that she and her collaborators were trying to simplify the list of ingredients they would use in their offerings.

“The whole idea of ​​Uncommon Beauty was to make really clean, effective products… we strip down your routine,” she said.