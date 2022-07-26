Kristin Cavallari rocks an orange tube top as she flashes her bright smile while out in Los Angeles

Kristin Cavallari was excited when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday in an orange tube top.

The 35-year-old jewelry designer flashed her megawatt smile as she casually dressed in jeans and sneakers.

She wore gold jewelry, stacked two necklaces and wore a slim wristwatch.

Cavallari’s light wash jeans had holes at the knees and she accentuated the look with a pair of fashionable gray and white shoes.

The former MTV reality star carried a small white quilted handbag in her pink manicured hand.

She tucked a black box under her arm and also lug around her keys and an iPhone covered in black.

The mother of three’s blonde hair was shiny and bouncy, styled in a center part with light waves.

The entrepreneur was recently spotted in New York City wearing a nude-colored dress while filming a podcast episode.

Kristin, who was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler, showcased her fit figure in the body-hugging number.

She beamed in a face of bronzed makeup that highlighted her big, brown eyes when she appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat show.

During the Dear Media entertainment feature, she spoke openly about her current dating life.

The Very Cavallari star revealed that she used social media – namely Instagram – to secure dates with potential suitors.

“I’ve actually been on quite a few dates…I can’t filter through all my DMs [direct messages]but I see those blue check marks, honey!’ she exclaimed.

Then she added: ‘I don’t like people very much, and I’m quite picky I guess, but I’m not going to settle. I remain picky.’

In addition to doing interview rounds on other people’s podcasts, she also hosts one with Steven Colletti, 36.

The two were former costars when they dated MTV’s Laguna Beach reality TV series.

Their Dear Media show follows the old friends as they rewatch episodes and unpack information behind the scenes.

Back to the Beach with Kristin & Stephen premiered on July 19.