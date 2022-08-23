Kristin Cavallari reveals she got a breast lift after baby number three in VERY candid Q&A

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kristin Cavallari spilled the tea in a very candid Q&A with fans on Tuesday.

The Laguna Beach vet, 35, talked about everything from her dating life to Stephen Colletti in a very revealing Q&A she hosted on Instagram.

Kristin revealed she got a breast lift after her third child when she had a… a photo of herself in the sun in a bikini.

Tell everything! Kristin Cavallari spilled tea on Tuesday in a very candid Q&A with fans

“Go get it real with you guys: I got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids,” Kristin admitted after a fan asked.

She also talked about her friendship with Stephen, her former flame from Laguna Beach who recently went Instagram official with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

“Would you like Stephen to be single,” a curious follower asked.

‘Haha. I love Stephen and will always have such a special bond with him, but no. I’m really happy for him!!’ she insisted.

“I’m very happy for him!” Kristin shared her friendship with Stephen Colletti, who is now dating NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver

Matters of the Heart: The MTV Vet Is ‘Ready To Go Out Again’ After Month-Long Dating Break

Kristin also answered questions about her own love life.

The MTV star said she’d taken a break from dating for the past few months but was “ready” to reenter the scene.

‘I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was a lot of fun, by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men anymore. Buttttt, now I’m ready to go out again,” she told fans.

She also spoke about having sex for the first time after her divorce from Jay Cutler.

‘Like Cycling’: Cavallari Also Loved Sex For The First Time After Her Divorce From Jay Cutler

‘I’d have another’: Cavallari said she’d be open to a fourth child as long as the circumstances were right

“How was sex with another man after being with the same man for so long?” one follower asked.

“This question made me laugh,” Kristin admitted in her answer. “Just like riding a bike, girl.

“Honestly, for me, sex is about connection. The first guy I was with was actually pretty special because it was a strong bond that I really needed at the time.”

She also admitted that she would be open to a fourth child — as long as the circumstances were right.

‘Hot Doesn’t Hurt’: Kristin Listed The Qualities She Looks For In A Future Partner

“I’m not looking for more BUT if I met someone who didn’t have kids I’d have another one,” she said.

Kristin also revealed the qualities she looks for in a future partner.

Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who wants to continuously grow, someone who is not afraid to build me up and let me be myself, emotionally mature who is not afraid to express their feelings and needs (which is part of being comfortable in their own skin), someone who can make me laugh, a relaxed, healthy lifestyle. Hot doesn’t hurt either,’ she replied.

Kristin was previously married to Cutler, and they share sons Camden, 10, Jaxon, eight, and daughter Saylor, six.