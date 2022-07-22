Kristin Cavallari flaunts her toned abs at the gym…following divorce finalization from ex

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned midriff as she dived into the Friday mood in a photo she shared on her Instagram story.

The reality star, 35, wore a sports bra and leggings and snapped a selfie during a break between her fitness routine.

The blonde beauty has gone through a few life changes, such as her divorce from Jay Cutler, and recently candid about her “weight gain.”

Keeping fit: Kristin Cavallari, 35, uploaded a photo to her Instagram story of her taking a selfie at the gym

The Hills star shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she took a quick selfie in the mirror while working out at a gym.

The mother of three wore a white sports bra with thin straps and showed off her tight abs and slim waist.

Kristin added tan leggings that clung to her long, fit legs. She added a pair of white sneakers to wear while working out.

Family: The reality star shares three children with her ex, Jay Cutler, named Camden, Saylor and Jaxon

The bestselling author threw her hair into a high ponytail to keep the locks from falling on her face.

She opted for little to no makeup, as she built up sweat while completing fitness routines.

Kristin recently opened for Insider about her weight gain and the importance of spreading positivity about weight gain on social media.

Summertime: The reality star shared photos on her Instagram as she enjoys a summer vacation at the beach

Motivation: The author and mother of three sometimes shares motivational and inspirational fitness photos with her followers

She discussed how, at her age and after having three children, she doesn’t want to feel ’embarrassed’ for showing off her body.

‘I have gained a lot of muscle mass. I work really hard on my body and I think that’s something to celebrate, not something to be ashamed of,” she explained.

The Laguna Beach star also shared that she is concerned about her daughter and the effect social media can have on body image.

“I have a daughter and I think it’s very difficult for everyone now, but especially for girls growing up and watching social media,” she added. “This idea of ​​body image is so warped.”

Happy: The TV star and influencer recently told Insider about the importance of body positivity

Kristin married former Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler, in 2015. However, five years later, in 2020, the two decided to split up and file for divorce.

Due to financial circumstances, the divorce process was put on hold in 2021. As of June 2022, the two are officially divorced after reaching a settlement. They will still co-parent their three children.

A source cited to: Us Weekly at the time of the divorce the two exes “fell out of love and grew apart.”

According to the publication, Jay stated on his podcast called uncut, that: ‘When the settlement came about, I threw a party.’ In explanation, he added, “I don’t recommend divorce to anyone,” but that it was best for Kristen and himself.

Breakup: Kristen and Jay filed for divorce in 2020 and officially reached a settlement as of June 2022; the two are pictured together above in 2019