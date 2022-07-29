Kristen Wiig wears long blond pigtails and retro visor on set of period miniseries Mrs. American Pie

Kristen Wiig proved she was a perfect fit for her Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie from the 1970s when she was spotted on the set of the show on Friday.

The 48-year-old former Saturday Night Live star was seen in a retro ensemble while filming a scene.

She stars in the miniseries, Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to reach the top of Palm Beach society in the early 1970s, even as problems within her marriage and disdainful socialites threaten to block her ascent.

Kristen looked like she’d just come from a tennis match in her sleeveless white form-fitting dress, which she wore with fuzzy bracelets.

The look featured orange-and-red stitching under the color, which complemented her 1970s-appropriate yellow-and-orange floral print visor.

It covered the long blond locks of the Bridesmaids star, who was tied in two pigtails that rested on her chest, revealing her modest gold ring earrings.

Missing from the photos is her co-star Leslie Bibb, who joined her in the scene.

Kristen gets on Mrs. American Pie joined by Laura Dern, who also executive produces, as well as Allison Janney.

Singer Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Carol Burnett round out the main cast, while actress-turned-model Kaia Gerber can be seen in a recurring role.

mrs. American Pie is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The series was announced in February and shooting started in May.

Kristen turned to the more recent past last year when she reprized her role as the title character’s side kick in Will Forte’s hilarious MacGruber series, which aired on Peacock.

The show, which also stars Ryan Phillippe, was a sequel to their 2010 film MacGruber and the returning SNL sketch starring Forte and Wiig.

She has also been announced as one of the voice stars of the upcoming animated movie Despicable Me 4, after appearing in the third film in the series.

