Kristen Stewart cuts relaxed figure in t-shirt and blue jeans while leaving salon in West Hollywood

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kristen Stewart stepped out in a relaxed ensemble on Saturday during an afternoon in West Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actress donned a white V-neck shirt and added light blue jeans.

She pulled a black cap with white lettering low over her eyes, and she also wore dark sunglasses.

Comfortable: Kristen Stewart stepped out in a relaxed ensemble on Saturday during an afternoon in West Hollywood

The Twilight actress wore blue sneakers as she made her way to her gorgeous black Porsche Carrera.

Stewart’s relaxing afternoon out was a rare day off for the ever-busy movie star.

She currently has two films in post production with love in the middle of each title.

Overall: The 32-year-old actress wore a white V-neck shirt and added light blue jeans

Fun ride: The Twilight actress walked in blue sneakers as she made her way to her gorgeous black Porsche Carrera

Time off: Stewart’s relaxing afternoon out marked a rare day off for the ever-busy movie star (photo May 2022)

The first is titled Love Me starring Stewart and Nope star Steven Yeun, which tells a love story between a satellite and a buoy.

Her other film, Love Lies Bleeding, follows “A romance powered by ego, desire and the American Dream” according to his IMDb page.

Now You See Me star Dave Franco and Westworld actor Ed Harris both team up with Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding.

Wedding coming soon: she is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer, who starred in Moxie and XOXO (pictured March 2022)

Years together: The happy couple started dating in 2019 and confirmed their engagement last November (pictured March 2022)

Just as her professional career is going well, Stewart’s personal life has also improved in recent years.

She is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer, who starred in Moxie and XOXO.

The happy couple started dating in 2019 and confirmed their engagement last November.

“I wanted to be introduced, so I think I made it very clear what I wanted and she made it happen,” Stewarts said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show at the time. “We’re getting married, it’s happening.”