Kristen Bell, Dax Shepherd celebrate ‘graduation’ of daughters, ages 7 and 9, to their own bedroom

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd finally have their bedroom to themselves.

The Frozen actress, 42, has revealed that she and Dax, 47, are no longer sleeping with their daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven.

In an interview with e! Newsthe Veronica Mars star said the girls have “graduated” from the triple mattress they slept on in their parents’ room and are now tucked away in their own beds.

“So you can congratulate me – we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us,” she said.

The news that the family had shared the same room caused quite a stir when the couple talked about it on Dax’s armchair expert podcast in February.

Kristen was promoting Hello Bello nighttime gummies at the time of the reveal.

The sleep aids contain melatonin, which the Good Place actress said “would knock them out faster and they’d be great.”

The couple has been quite open about their relationship and family practices.

In 2018, Kristen caused a bit of controversy when she revealed that… Parents magazine they would lock their then three-year-old child in her room if she didn’t want to go to bed.

“I’m sorry, I know that’s controversial, but we lock it when she comes in, and we stand outside and say, ‘We love you, we’ll talk to you in the morning, but now it’s time to to sleep. “And after about 10 minutes she settles down. And then, before we go to bed, we open it of course.”

The new bedtime routine seems to work for both kids and parents.

“We don’t want to go to sleep when they want to go to sleep, so we would connect our headphones to the television via Bluetooth, put on a show and they would lie on the floor as if they were trying to fall asleep.”