Kris Jenner pleads with Kayne West to stop public tirades

Private texts have shown Kris Jenner pleading with Kayne West to stop public tirades about her family – as he unleashes his latest attack on ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The momager told how she felt ‘stressed out no end’ and pointed out that she was ‘almost 67 years of age’ – after Kanye criticised Kim for being in control of her kids’ schooling.

In his latest posts, 45-year-old rapper Kanye revealed his porn addiction destroyed his family, said Kim gets to make decisions on their children’s schooling because she is ‘half-white’ and saluted his fellow Kardashian ‘sperm donors.’

Talk of their children’s schooling cropped up in one exchange after Kim sent Kanye a message on behalf of her mother Kris, who has been a regular target of Kanye’s outrage.

The momager, who helped build her daughter’s career, has been painted as a manipulative force by the rapper in recent years.

The forwarded text read: ‘From my mom – PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.’

Kanye then replied: ‘Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here

He went on to add ‘they will not do playboy and sex tapes,’ seemingly referring to Kim’s notorious sex tape and 2007 photoshoot in Playboy, or sister Kylie’s 2019 shoot for the magazine. He concluded, ‘tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

The telling post was captioned, ‘God Loves Us.’

Kanye had previously lashed out Kris in the midst of mental health crises during his doomed presidential campaign, and she has continued to pop up as an antagonist in his posts since Kim filed for divorce.

He then confessed to having an addiction to pornography as he posted a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, chatting in an Instagram Story posted today.

‘Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,’ he posted.

Kanye broadcast his co-parenting struggles with Kim once again as he shared a slew of personal text messages between the pair on Instagram on Thursday, as Kim urged him to ‘stop’ his behaviour.

In one of the messages, which have since been deleted, Kanye blasted Kim’s choice of school for their four children North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

The children are attending a private preschool through 12th grade prep school in Los Angeles. However, the rapper revealed that he wants his children to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.

Kanye first announced he was starting a school in October last year. The private Christian academy, named after the rapper’s late mother Donda West, is also in the Los Angeles area, and has been billed as a faith and project-based school where ‘students grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service’.

Applications are currently open for 2022-2023 school year, as well as the two following years.

In the text message, Kanye penned: ‘It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.’

In another exchange, he insisted he meet with Kim in person and suggested she took charge of their children’s choice in school because Kim, who is a mixture of Western European and Armenian descent, is ‘half white.’

‘Can u please stop,’ Kim’s message to Kanye read.

‘No,’ Kanye replied. ‘We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why get say say. Cause you half white?’

Kanye took the screenshot just as Kim was in the process of replying, as evident by the text message bubble.

The Stronger rapper captioned the post with a popcorn emoji.

He also took issue with Kwanzaa and how it was being taught at the children’s school, an institution he previously said he did not want his children attending. It appears Kim, however, does want their kids going to the school.

‘They teach black kids Kwanzaa at [school],’ he began. ‘What the f*** is Kwanzaa and who made that bulls*** up.

‘Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated.’

Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American culture that runs from December 26 to January 1, and is a cultural rather than religious holiday. Many modern practitioners celebrate both Christmas and Kwanzaa.

It’s unclear if Kanye was operating under the misapprehension that Kwanzaa and Christmas compete, or if he didn’t want his children to learn about non-Christian holidays.

MailOnline has contacted Kim’s representatives for comment.

In another dig at the family, Kanye penned a rap alluding to his estranged wife’s show The Kardashians.

He penned: ‘I was driven crazy before / I’m not going crazy no more / It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu / where my kids go to school / I’m not the crazy one here.

‘It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.’

The monster rapper added: ‘Come and get me I’m a man of God The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times So Trevor Noah come speak to my family so I can be the bad guy.’

Kim’s last boyfriend Pete Davidson – who Kanye has taken many public swipes at – was dragged into the bizarre posts, penning: ‘Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.’

In another post, the rapper made reference to other current and former partners of Kardashian sisters.

‘Calling my fellow c*m doners We in this 2gthr,’ he captioned the post, along with a screenshot of search results for ‘c*m doners [sic].’

He shared an image of text baring the names Tristan [Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex], Scott [Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex] and Travis [Scott] Kylie Jenner’s partner.

Tristan and on/off partner Khloe share daughter True, two, and announced last month that they had welcomed a son – whose name is yet to be revealed – via surrogate.

Scott and Kourtney – who split in 2015 after nine years together – share children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

Travis and Kylie began dating in 2017 and have daughter Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old son – whose name has yet to be revealed.

Kanye then expressed solidarity with fellow rapper Travis Scott by writing his name out as ‘Trav’ and then writing an addition ‘is’ by hand.

He added a ‘Scott,’ presumably for Scott Disick, who has been left out of recent family functions over his tantrums about Kourtney’s relationship and then marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

He referred to the two men as his ‘brothers,’ just before he suggested they weren’t pulling their weight in his battle against Kris Jenner.

‘These my brothers I’m only on I ever seen stand up to Kris though Come fight me I love pain,’ wrote.

Kanye, who has previously been open about living with bipolar disorder, also detailed his mental health battles in another post.

He wrote: ‘Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about your own kids. I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at. A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra.’

He added, ‘Oh Ye crazy Is basic as f*** at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p**** that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.

He captioned the post, ‘Y’all not finna keep discriminating on me while the organizations use me and use us all.’

Then he added in extra-large text in his next post, ‘I’m the kids father,’ captioning it: ‘Imagine not having any say so where your kids go to school.’

He summed up his rapid-fire posts in his next one: ‘Today is about control.’

He continued: ‘MY KIDS, YZY ADI, YZY GAP. It’s up on all 3 of these issues. At the same time. Cause It’s all the same mentally that makes these people feel they can keep getting away with things.’

Shortly after his bizarre tirade, Kanye deleted all of the posts. His Instagram grid is now blank with exception of a photograph of students attending the Donda Academy.

Kanye’s latest tirade and swipes at the Kardashian family breaks what had been a temporary truce between the families.

Last month a source told Us Weekly that the exes had been ‘co-parenting very well as of late,’, adding: ‘They are very civil with each other right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.’

Kanye has history airing his grievances over co-parenting on social media after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye following nearly seven years of marriage last February.

Back in March Kim said she is taking the ‘high road’ when it comes to co-parenting and revealed she feels ‘protective’ of her former partner for the sake of their children.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ‘I think that’s just who I am, and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship.

‘So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective, I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So, I just try to, as hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.’

She continued: ‘I also think sometimes these are like lessons. This was put in my life for a reason and these challenges and I just think I try to really, as hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, “OK, what is this lesson, what am I meant to learn from it? And how can I just get through it? And what is this challenge placed here in my life?”

‘I know that seems like super Zen and it’s just really what I do. And I try to think, “OK, I have to get better at this.”