Kris Jenner matches Martha Stewart in black and white outfits as they party together at an NYFW show

Kris Jenner, 66, and Martha Stewart, 81, looked much younger than their years at the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The duo kept it sophisticated in black and white.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum wore a black jumpsuit, paired with earrings, matching black gloves, heels and a small handbag, while Martha went with white and pearls.

Classic Friends: Kris Jenner, 66, and Martha Stewart, 81, looked fabulous and timeless at Dennis Basso’s fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The duo kept it casual and sophisticated in black and white clothing

Party vibes: Both stars mingled with Dennis Basso and a blonde friend on the show

Her boyfriend Stewart wore a white laced jumpsuit paired with brown sandals and a sleek pearl necklace.

Both stars mingled with other guests during the star-studded fashion show.

Jenner was in town to support one of her youngest daughters, Kendall Jenner, when the young model recently took to the runway alongside her boyfriend Bella Hadid for the Proenza Schouler Show during NYFW.

So close! Martha held the fashion designer’s arm while holding flowers

The queen of homewares bared a little more than expected in a new ad for Green Mountain’s pumpkin spice flavor.

Martha Stewart took to Instagram on September 8 to share her new paid partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

And the ad she created is interesting to say the least.

During the show: Kris was front row with her blonde boyfriend and 74-year-old Brooklyn-born Fern Mallis who has worked in the fashion industry for over five decades

Wide-eyed and ready to party: RHONY’s Ramona Singer wore a pink and black dress

“When you make full-flavored Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, you don’t have to brew coffee — so savings come naturally,” she began the caption. ‘join in and let’s go #fallnaturale with @greenmtncoffee #packagedWithGoodness #Partner.’

To celebrate Fall Naturale, Snoop Dogg’s best friend went almost au naturel, covered only by a white apron with the Green Mountain logo as she stood in the kitchen. When the video started, she moved a mug of flowers to her mouth and paused when she seemed to notice the audience. “Oh, hello there,” she said. “I just enjoy the natural pumpkin spice flavor from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters—and nothing else. Literal.’

Kris wore gloves: Jenner stood out by wearing black leather gloves

She wore Chanel to Dennis’s show: Star Jones wore a red-beige dress with pearls

While Jenner was in some hot water.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager has denied her involvement in the release of her daughter Kim Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J, during her appearance on The Late Late Show.

“No,” she replied when asked if she was behind the release, with the polygraph examiner confirming her answer was true.

So many fans: these lovely ladies seemed ready to show off their outfits

“Thank you,” she added. “We solved that!”

R&B singer Ray J, the ex-boyfriend of Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian, doesn’t believe the family is telling the truth.

He called the leak story a “lie made by Kris Jenner and Kim” and said the release of the tape was the “biggest industry lie in the history of entertainment.”