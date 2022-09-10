Kris Jenner looks chic in an all-black statement blazer and jumpsuit as she enjoys ladies’ night out

<!–

Kris Jenner proved she can keep up with her daughters in style when she stepped into a statement blazer at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday.

The Kardashian family mum, 66, looked quintessentially glamorous in an all-black outfit that consisted of the black blazer with studs down the sleeves.

Kris styled the standout piece with a figure-hugging black jumpsuit that showed her age-defying figure as she hit the town with some friends.

Stunning: Kris Jenner, 66, looked chic in an all-black co-ord as she headed out for ladies’ night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday

Kris increased her height with a pair of black heels to match the ensemble.

She further completed her look with a mini bag with a black handle and dark-framed sunglasses to protect her eyes, despite it being a nighttime event.

And to complete her look, she wore a pair of silver earrings and opted for a natural makeup look for the evening ahead.

Chic: The Kardashian family momager looked quintessentially glamorous in an all-black outfit that consisted of a black blazer and a figure-hugging black jumpsuit

The outing comes after Kris recently insisted she had nothing to do with her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal.

After Ray J recently claimed that she ‘masterminde’ its release.

And following Ray J’s claims, the momager took a lie detector test while appearing on Thursday’s Late Late Show with James Cordon alongside her daughter Kylie Jenner.

Disclaimer: The outing comes after Kris recently insisted she had nothing to do with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal, after Ray J recently claimed she “invented” its release

Kris got several burning questions, including whether she had anything to do with the release of Kim’s 2002 sex tape with Willie “Ray J” Norwood.

The band of Kim’s 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas with her ex was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in a 41-minute DVD titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007.

Hit Back: And following the allegations, the momager took a lie detector test while appearing on Thursday’s Late Late Show with James Cordon alongside her daughter Kylie Jenner

And for the past few weeks, Ray J has claimed that Kris was the “mastermind” behind the sex tape’s release, but the media personality is now hitting back at the allegations.

During the lie detector challenge, James, 44, asked Kris, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

His question was answered by the crowd with gasps and shocking noises, but Kris didn’t hesitate to answer the question.

She said, ‘It’s okay. No no.’

After James’ colleague John, who worked with the lie detector machine, confirmed she was telling the truth, Kris said, “We’ve fixed that!”