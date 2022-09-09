Kris Jenner insists she had nothing to do with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal

Kris Jenner has denied having anything to do with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal after Ray J claimed she “invented” its release.

The momager, 66, took a lie detector test while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday alongside her daughter Kylie Jenner.

She was asked a number of burning questions, including whether she had anything to do with the release of Kim’s 2002 sex tape with Willie “Ray J” Norwood.

The tape of Kim’s 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas with her ex was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in a 41-minute DVD titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007.

In recent weeks, Ray J has claimed that Kris was the “mastermind” behind the sex tape’s release, but the media personality is now hitting back at the allegations.

During the lie detector challenge, James, 44, asked Kris, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

His question was answered by the crowd with gasps and shocking noises, but Kris didn’t hesitate to answer the question.

She said, ‘It’s okay. No no.’

After James’ colleague John, who worked on the lie detector, confirmed she was telling the truth, Kris said, “We’ve fixed that!”

It comes after Ray J claimed Kris was “the mastermind behind the release of his and Kim’s sex tape,” told “false stories” about him, and tried to “ruin” his family.

The singer, 41, has joined the latest round of drama between Kanye West, 45, and Kim, 41, after the rapper published text messages between him and his ex-wife pleading with her mother, 66, to Kanye asked. to stop raising her.

Ray J left a comment under a ShadeRoom post that featured the post, writing, “What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look terrible, for your gain.’

The musician then claimed that Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch. Vivid was the company that released the infamous sex tape between Kim and Ray J in 2007.

“You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you were the brains behind everything in your family, and at the same time you were trying to ruin mine,” he explained.

‘Do you think not all mothers get stressed? Or are you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care – this makes me sick – but God was behind me and still does,” he said, finishing his grievances.

Elsewhere on the Late Late Show, Kris was also asked if Kim ripped Marilyn Munroe’s dress at the Met Gala during the lie detector test.

Kim was accused of ‘damaging’ Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’s dress after images claimed to have tears on the dress after the star wore it to this year’s Met Gala red carpet.

But Kris denied that Kim ripped the dress, as she answered ‘no’ when asked about the damage – an answer confirmed to be true.

In another round of questions, Kylie also jokingly asked her mom if she was her favorite child, sparking laughter from the audience.

But Kris didn’t hesitate when she replied, “Yes.”

After it was confirmed to be true, Kris said, “I can’t go home!”

While Kylie added, “I already knew the answer.”

And James laughed when he said, “The speed with which you answered!”

James also asked Kris if she thinks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s public cuddling is “too much” as the pair often close lips in public.

“Occasionally,” Kris replied vaguely, when she was told the lie detector thought her answer was false.

James urged her to be more specific, to which she said, “Sometimes it’s too much. You know, a little goes a long way.’

Laughing, she added, “I’m trying to say this as nice as I can. I really can’t go home now.’

In the lie detector test, Kris also confirmed that she thinks her boyfriend Corey Gamble is male material, while gushing, “Yeah, he is, he’s the best!”

She also joked that Kendall Jenner still hadn’t learned how to cut a cucumber after fans were stunned in a now infamous video that she was cutting the vegetable.