Kris Jenner goes barefaced as she shares skincare tutorial for daughter Kim Kardashian’s brand SKKN

Kris Jenner, 66, shared her nightly skincare routine using the SKKN products created by her daughter, Kim Kardashian, 41.

The author of In the Kitchen with Kris was dressed in a fuzzy taupe robe, robe and headband for the demonstration released on the SKKN by Kim Instagram page.

Skincare: Kris Jenner, 66, shared her nighttime skincare routine using the SKKN products created by her daughter, Kim Kardashian, 41

The tutorial started with the star of The Kardashian in full makeup.

“I’m in my 60s and it’s great for me to find a new routine that actually works,” she said.

She then gives a resounding endorsement for the nine-step routine, saying, “I remember the first two days I did it, I came down to my house and my cousin came into the room and said, ‘Wow, what have you got? done with your skin?”

Adding: “So I knew Kim was onto something and I just wanted to share my little routine with you.”

Cleanse: The In the Kitchen with Kris author was dressed in a fuzzy taupe robe, robe and headband for the demonstration released on the SKKN by Kim Instagram page; The first steps in the nighttime routine are cleansing and exfoliating. “I’m in my 60s and it’s kind of amazing for me to find a new routine that actually works,” she said.

Deep cleanse: The Kardashian matriarch promoted the cleansing products by saying, ‘It feels good and I really feel like you’re getting a deep clean’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then begins to cleanse and exfoliate. “It feels good and I really feel like you’re getting a deep clean,” she explained.

The next step is toner, followed by the hyaluronic serum “which prepares the skin for all the other fantastic goodies.”

The Kris host shared that she always brings her skincare products to her neck and chest area “because it’s really important, especially as you get older.”

Serum: the next step is toner, followed by the hyaluronic serum ‘which prepares the skin for all the other fantastic goodies’

Voila: After completing the nine-step routine, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready for bed

Vitamin C serum is the next step, followed by the face cream and one of the oils.

She demonstrated using the night oil because she planned to go to bed shortly after.

The last step was the eye cream, which doesn’t exactly match the instructions for use. “I know Kim’s process and her order may be a little different from mine, but I’m a little old-fashioned…and I put my eye cream on last.” She then encouraged fans to create their own routine with the products.

The entire nine products are currently sold at a discounted price of $575.00 and a set of five products sold online for $305.00.