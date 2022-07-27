Kris Jenner gets roasted after filming new video promoting her Safely cleaning product range

Kris Jenner was roasted after taking to Instagram on Tuesday to advertise her favorite cleaning products from Safely — the brand co-founded with businesswoman Emma Grede.

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, 68, shared a short clip of herself promoting her Favorites Kit while gushing over her brand’s all-purpose cleanser.

However, not all of her 49.5 million followers were eager to take the reality TV star’s advice about cleaning.

Jenner looked stylish as ever in the short clip, sporting a red blazer over a black top and accessories with sparkly white hoops.

“My favorite Safely products are the all-time OGs of the line, namely the hand soap, sanitizer and hand lotion,” the famous mom-ager explained in the video.

“I always have that in every sink in the house. But other than that, I love the universal cleanser. I just love it because I can clean everything,” she added.

Meanwhile, her caption read that her “Favorite Pack is now live!” and available for followers to win.

But many fans weren’t convinced, with one writing, “Because I can clean everything, yeah like she really cleans.”

“Gurl, you don’t stop reading the screen and sit down,” another follower added, while another wrote, “I seriously doubt your words.”

Jenner and Grede launched the brand in 2021, offering hand soaps, detergents and surface cleaners with prices ranging from $6 to $10 for a single product and $25 to $52 for multi-product kits.

Since 2016, Grede has been quietly working with the A-list family, first helping to found Jenner’s daughter Khloe’s jeans company Good American as CEO, then launching Kim’s shapewear line SKIMS as a founding member, before becoming Kris’ chief product officer. ‘ became. new cleaning company Safe in 2021.

After developing a close bond with Kris, she pitched the idea of ​​Good American to the momager, who thought it would be a perfect fit for Khloe.

Emma then launched SKIMS with Kim in 2018 and in May 2021 she teamed up with Kris to create the vegan home care line, which recently made its way to Walmart.

And the savvy reality TV mom took to her stories on Wednesday to promote her daughter’s upcoming Skims drop.

“Launched on skims.com at 9:00 AM this morning!” she wrote in a short clip featuring a range of cream, pink, nude and black pieces from the shapewear brand.

