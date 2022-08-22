Kris Jenner beams as she shares full page ad featuring Kim Kardashian’s ad for Beats by Dre

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kris Jenner beamed with pride as she shared daughter Kim Kardashian’s full-page ad for Beats by Dre Sunday.

The Kardashian clan matriarch, 66, was dressed in a black top and pants as she stood in her driveway showing off the four-color sheet featuring Skims founder, 41.

Kris wore a white-billed hat and large sunglasses while holding the paper in front of the camera.

Radiant: Kris Jenner beamed with pride as she shared daughter Kim Kardashian’s full-page ad for Beats by Dre Sunday

In the video found in her mom’s Instagram stories, Kim can be heard asking, “What’s this mom?” to which the reality star replies, “The New York Times today!”

In the Beats x Kim beats fit pro spread, the star of The Kardashians shows off her toned abs and arms in a metallic-toned bra and leggings with her arms in the air and her platinum blonde hair styled straight.

The wireless earphones are clearly visible in the photo. Kim also shared the same video in her Instagram stories.

New ad: The Kardashian clan matriarch, 66, was dressed in a black top and pants as she stood in her driveway showing off the four-color sheet of Skims founder, 41.

Kim was in full mom mode on Thursday as she lip-synced on the radio with daughter North and niece Penelope.

“Sing it girls!” the SKIMS mogul, 41, was heard saying in a funny clip posted to her Instagram on Thursday as she grooved to Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars.

Her nine-year-old daughter, however, was not amused by her mother’s antics as she jokingly pleaded from the back of the swanky Lamborghini, ‘Mom! Mom, please remove that!’

NY Times: In the video found in her mom’s Instagram stories, Kim can be heard asking, “What’s this mom?” to which the reality star replies, “The New York Times today!”