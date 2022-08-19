Kris Jenner and ex Caitlyn Jenner support daughter Kendall as they head to her 818 Tequila bash

<!–

Kris Jenner and her ex Caitlyn Jenner expressed their support for their entrepreneurial daughter Kendall Jenner on Thursday evening.

The women were seen heading to a star-studded party for 818 Tequila, their daughter’s range of alcohol, at Soho House Malibu.

The exes were not pictured together, but Kris, 66, was joined by her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, 41.

Gamble enjoyed a drink while Kris mingled with the guests.

She looked stunning in a baby pink trench coat, matching trousers and a petite purse.

To complete the soft yet sophisticated look, she topped it off with a pair of dainty pink heels and a pair of fashionable frames.

As usual, Kris caught the eye as she merrily mingled with the guests and enjoyed a cool drink.

She means business! To complete the soft yet sophisticated look, she topped it off with a pair of dainty pink heels and a pair of fashionable frames

Cheers! Jenner mingled with the guests while enjoying one of the signature drinks

Keep comfortable! Jenner walked around comfortably in sandals

Time for a party! Jenner approached the star-studded bash

Good mood! The momager smiled and waved at the tequila bash

Caitlyn was the epitome of summer style in a loose striped top paired with white pants and a pair of sandals.

She carried her things in an untidy white bag.

The bash was thrown after Kendall announced the launch of 818’s Eight Reserve, a premium Añejo Reserve that will be on sale next month.

Earlier in the day, Kendall announced she was “so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818. Our new Añejo Reserve lands on September 19′.

Order on! Kris smiled from ear to ear as she approached the bar

Family first! Jenner, Gamble and Khloe Kardashian were seen leaving the bash later that night

She then noted that the product will be rolled out in New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

Her siblings eagerly flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Can’t wait to try it,” Kylie Jenner gushed as sister Kourtney Kardashian dropped some emojis with different hearts around her head.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.