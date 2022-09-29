Kris Jenner addresses Blac Chyna lawsuit in latest episode of The Kardashians

Kris Jenner briefly opened up about the libel suit Blac Chyna brought against her family in the second episode of The Kardashians season 2.

The 34-year-old rapper (born Angela Renée White) had an occasional relationship with Rob Kardashian in 2016 and 2017, and filed a defamation lawsuit against the family in October 2017.

After years of delay, the Kardashians were preparing to appear in court when this episode was filmed, with Kris briefly addressing the lawsuit in confession.

Kylie Jenner was visiting Kris, who has MJ over, because Kylie loves her mom’s hair, while Kris says she lets it grow, adding that Kylie hasn’t been outside since the baby, before she had the baby. lawsuit in confession.

“It’s always so special to spend time with Kylie, but we also have this lawsuit over our heads,” Kris began.

“Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie and Kim for defamation and interference with the contract,” Kris explains.

She adds: “As a mother I am very protective of my children, and on top of that it is very exhausting, it is emotionally, spiritually and physically exhausting to go through this.”

Kris admits that she can’t really comment on it right now, I really don’t want to add anything to the drama, but I want to take my mind off it now so I want to spend some time with Kylie.

Curiously, it was revealed that the second episode was filmed six months BEFORE the first episode of Season 2, which debuted last week.

The second episode kicks off with Khloe Kardashian finally opening up about how she felt about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, before “rewinding” the episode from late July 2022 to early February 2022.

The trial started in April 2022, but it didn’t last long. The jury ruled on May 2, 2022, that The Kardashians were not guilty of defaming Blac Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

She claimed that Kris Jenner claimed that Blac Chyna assaulted Rob Kardashian and that this led to the cancellation of their E! spin-off Rob & Chyna.

However, the jury found that the Kardashians did not defame her and did not owe her any damages.

She also filed paperwork in August to end her lengthy legal battle with Rob Kardashian over revenge porn claims.

The 34-year-old reality star had reached a settlement with Kardashian, 35, in June and on Friday filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to dismiss the claim of biased revenge porn. People reported after examining documents in the case.

The move would end the pending legal issue and ban future claims in connection with the case between the exes, who are parents to daughter Dream Renée, five.