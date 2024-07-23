Kris Jenner, 68, leaves fans baffled with her photoshopped appearance in her latest sponsored post: ‘She looks like an AI hybrid between Kim and Kris’

Kris Jenner’s latest Instagram post has left fans baffled, with many questioning the authenticity of her flawless look.

The 68-year-old mom was promoting sportswear brand Alo in three photos, but it was her youthful, wrinkle-free face that grabbed most of the attention.

In the first photo, the mother of six, who recently hinted that 2025 could be the year she finally ties the knot with her partner of 10 years, Corey Gamble, 43, sported a dusty pink button-down shirt with leggings and sneakers, as she posed with a dog.

In another photo, Kris (whose famous daughters have frequently been criticized for overusing filters) sported a baby blue tracksuit, while in a third photo she sported a brown tracksuit.

One fan suggested Kris looked like an AI-generated mix of herself and her daughter Kim Kardashian, 43, writing: “She looks like an AI-generated hybrid of Kim and Kris.”

Other comments also drew comparisons to Kim, with one person writing: “I don’t know if this is Kim’s Kris because omg.”

“Haha omg let’s see the originals,” another person wrote.

“Filters are crazy. Come on,” added another, which was echoed by a fan who wrote: “Filters are crazy.”

Others asked Kris to “tone down” the edit, with one fan writing: “You are beautiful Kris… tone down the facial editing… There is aging gracefully… then there is cheating.”

The comments continued, with one person writing: “Kris, blink twice if you’re there.”

“Kris, please be so kind.”

“Those filters are diabolical. They’ll make you look 10 years younger.”

This is not the first time Kris has been criticised for editing her posts. Last year she caused a stir among her followers after a leaked video was shared on her makeup artist’s Instagram page.

“It seems so,” added another.

Several comments suggested that the photos were too edited.

The reality TV star showed off her incredibly smooth face in a clip shared by Samer Khouzami, with the caption: ‘Mommy @krisjenner for today’s #glam.’

The video prompted one fan to ask: “What the hell is going on? That’s not her face.” Another wondered if the video was a creation of Artificial Intelligence and asked: “Is this AI?”

The latest post comes a day after Kris showed off her natural beauty in a poolside selfie.

The Kardashian matriarch snapped a more candid selfie of her face in close-up as she enjoyed a relaxing afternoon with a large pool behind her.

In another snap from the same post, Kris also posed with her partner Corey at the Hotel du Cap in France.

She dazzled in a black lace dress with shiny buttons and matching black heels. Her eyes were shielded by black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Corey sported a white linen ensemble, black woven sneakers and reflective sunglasses.

On a recent episode of her Hulu show The Kardashians, Kris hinted that 2025 could be the year she finally marries Corey.

He met music manager Corey after splitting from his second spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, 74.

Kris previously insisted she did not want to marry again after her first two marriages ended in divorce.

However, when she shared the news that she would be undergoing a full hysterectomy (removal of the uterus and ovaries) following a cancer scare, Kris suggested she could marry again.

Kris was talking to her close friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick.

Kathy admitted after Kris’ shocking news: ‘I thought you were going to tell me you were getting married!’

Kris hinted in response: “I mean, not right now!”

Kathy joked, “I thought you were going to say six in the morning (tomorrow). I said, ‘That’s a little early for me to be dressed and ready to be a bridesmaid!'”

Kris promised, “I mean, you can be my bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I’m 70!”

The ‘mom’ will turn 70 in November 2025.

He has two children with his ex Caitlyn: daughters Kendall, 28, a model, and Kylie Jenner, 26, a businesswoman.

Kris has four children with her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, 45, Kim, Khloe, 40, and son Rob, 37.

Corey is stepfather to Kris’s youngest daughters and grandfather to her 14 grandchildren. He has no children of his own.