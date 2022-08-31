Kris Jenner, 66, looks chic as she takes Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason, 12, out for lunch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Keeping Up With Kardashians vet Kris Jenner took a time out from her busy mom schedule on Tuesday to go for lunch.

The 66-year-old reality TV icon had a sushi lunch in Calabasas, California with her oldest grandchild, Mason Disick, 12. He is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick; the exes also share Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

The mother of six stood out in a bright orange, white and black Balenciaga top.

Sushi date: Kris Jenner, 66, took time out from her business affairs on Tuesday to meet her oldest grandchild Mason Disick, 12, for sushi in Calabasas

For her lunch date, Kris paired the Balenciaga shirt with black leggings and black sneakers.

Her black hair was combed back and she was wearing oversized aviator sunglasses.

Jenner was seen walking through the parking lot of the sushi restaurant. Mason doesn’t appear in the photos because he was a few steps ahead of her.

Casual and Stylish: Jenner looked just like the style icon and kept it casual in an oversized orange Balenciaga jersey and black leggings

Neither Kourtney nor her new husband Travis Barker were seen.

The grandmother is controversial about Mason’s father, Disick, 39.

It was alleged that Scott had been “kicked out of the family” since his ex-Kourtney married drummer Travis.

Her grandchild: Mason does not appear in the photos because he was a few steps ahead of her. Mason seen here with Carl Dawson

The momager has refuted the claims, insisting that the real estate mogul and creator of the Talentless fashion brand have not been left out.

In a statement on Saturday, Jenner said, “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family. He is the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him.”

Disick and Kardashian navigate their co-parenting responsibilities that have become increasingly complex since she married Barker.

Not Excommunicated: Recently, a source claimed Scott felt he was “a little bit excommunicated” by the Kardashian family, to which Kris replied, “He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love from him’; Scott and Kourtney in 2015

Family forever: Grandmother posted the comment: ‘Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family’

Scott has been in the new abundance this summer.

Disick made headlines last week when he overturned his modified Lamborghini Urus while speeding and losing control in a residential area.

Most recently, the bachelor was seen on a date with his longtime friend Kim Stewart, the daughter of rock star Rod Stewart.

Less time: A source claimed that the Kardashians had made Kourtney’s new husband, Travis Barker, 46, the priority and that he couldn’t spend as much time as he used to