KRIS COMMONS: Rangers can fall to pieces at any minute – there was no excuse for Liverpool defeat

It’s one thing to survive as a manager by figuring out the strange result and staying afloat.

But that will never be enough if you run half of the Old Firm.

You must always prosper. And right now Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still a million miles away.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst struggles as Rangers manager

The Dutchman is second after Celtic in the current standings of the Scottish Premiership

The club has also lost all four Champions League matches so far, conceding 16 goals

For a Rangers boss to be successful, you are expected to win the league, add a single cup and stand your ground in Europe.

You are held to a standard that is almost impossibly high at all times. Yet you know all that as soon as you sign on the dotted line.

If you don’t deliver on all fronts, questions will always be asked. An unconvincing win at Motherwell yesterday won’t change that.

The broader picture is that of a team that could go bust at any moment against a better opponent.

There is simply no excuse for the manner of that 7-1 defeat to Liverpool last Wednesday.

Rangers were hammered 7-1 by Liverpool at Ibrox in the Champions League on Wednesday

Angry rang out around the ground as the humiliation was confirmed by the full-time whistle

Listen, it’s not easy when you win most of your games domestically against wasteful opponents and suddenly find yourself facing a side filled with world-class players.

If the same deficit had happened at Anfield, it would have been more understandable. But at home, with such great support from your fans, you have to feel like you have half a chance.

It’s all very well that people say that Rangers played Elgin ten years ago. But five months ago they were in the Europa League final.

They beat Champions League quality clubs like Borussia Dortmund to get there. So you can’t have it both ways.

Former stars Calvin Bassey (left) and Joe Aribo (right) have both embarked on new adventures

Sure, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo have moved on, but there’s been plenty invested in the squad. They have also retained some big players with high salaries. They should have at least given Liverpool a game.

Injuries are no excuse either. Every club gets them. You have to assume that they will happen.

I’m sorry, but John Souttar is not a great loss. I just don’t think he would have made any difference to Rangers.

He’s just not going to solve problems in the SPFL, let alone Europe. He is a decent but injury prone central defender who can handle the ball well enough but doesn’t have a great pace. Putting the blame on an injury list that he’s on just doesn’t work.

John Souttar, who is currently injured for Rangers, is not a big loss to the side

When the Celtic team I played in beat Barcelona, ​​we didn’t have Gary Hooper, Emilio Izaguirre, James Forrest or Scott Brown.

We didn’t go in with our apologies already ready. We still felt like we could pull together and beat them. We really weren’t afraid of anyone.

We may have ridden our luck that night, but it wasn’t an outrageous result. We backed it up with others against Benfica and Spartak Moscow and qualified for the last 16. Rangers have no point from the first four games. What have the available players contributed? Not much or nothing.

Ridvan Yilmaz arrived for a fee of £3.4m to £5m from Besiktas and has not been seen.

There is already talk that he will be loaned back to Turkey. There must be more to this than meets the eye.

Ridvan Yilmaz arrived for a fee of £3.4m to £5m and has not been seen

It doesn’t matter how good a manager you are. If your recruitment is not good, you will not progress.

Look at Brendan Rodgers towards the end of his time at Celtic. His reputation took a big hit when he signed Marvin Compper, among others.

Ryan Kent has played – or at least he has been on the field. He is fast, but does not score and does not provide assists. And it cost 6.5 million pounds? It will be fascinating to see where he ends up when his contract expires next summer.

It says a lot that even Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who knows him best, doesn’t seem interested in him.

He was given two chances to prove his worth to his former club last week and was reported missing in both cases.

Ryan Kent has been struggling lately to jack up the offensive numbers for Rangers

He was part of the embarrassment against former Liverpool and could be leaving the club soon

Van Bronckhorst is not helped by the fact that he has to go back to the pit time and again for guys like Allan McGregor and Steven Davis. One is 40 and one is in his late 30s.

His most talented striker is still Alfredo Morelos, but he’s a hothead who is rarely fit enough these days.

When Davis came on the pitch last Wednesday it was only 2-1 and you could feel Liverpool were not quite up to speed.

But within minutes, they had simply blown Rangers away and delivered a result that Van Bronckhorst will always remember.

After the beating in Amsterdam, he said Rangers just couldn’t compete at that level. It was something better left unspoken.

At the time, he at least had the run-up to the Europa League final on the bench, but the credit for that achievement has long since evaporated.

Rangers managers are always judged in the here and now and, as things stand, his side is a long way from being seen as good enough.

van Bronckhorst has admitted Rangers simply cannot compete with Europe's best

All credit, the 47-year build-up of last year’s Europa League run is now long gone

Forrest is one of Celtic’s best bhoys

Along with Billy McNeill and Paul McStay, James Forrest will go down in history as one of Celtic’s great one-club men.

Scoring 100 goals in 14 seasons is an incredible achievement and we hear that less and less these days.

Despite all the success he’s had, it hasn’t changed him. He’s been an incredible servant who never whines when he’s not involved and never gets angry when he’s injured.

It says a lot to him that he doesn’t draw attention to himself on social media. He just isn’t. Football is his life and he is always fully focused on it.

31-year-old James Forrest will go down in history as one of Celtic's great men with one club

The midfielder always seemed happy playing for and winning trophies in Scotland with Celtic

I’m not sure if James would ever have gone to England. He always seemed completely happy playing for the club he supported as a boy and maybe it just wasn’t for him.

But I’m sure he could have made a real impact there if he had wanted to pursue it.

Tottenham’s interest when Harry Redknapp was there was strong, but James never made it feel like he wanted to go for it.

Years ago there were rumors that there was interest in him, but he never made it clear that he wanted to leave

I know he doesn’t regret it. If you’re a Celtic fan and you get to wear that jersey, win leagues and cups and play in the Champions League, then you’re living your dream. That was always enough for him.

When I first came to Celtic, he was one of the guys I thought might keep me off the team.

He was ten times faster than me, was explosive and could just pass players as if they weren’t there. The only thing he lacked was experience.

With nearly 450 Celtic appearances to his name, Forrest has delivered some great moments

It helped me that he was injured when I arrived. That cost him quite a few games earlier in his career, but he has always dusted himself and delivered some great moments. Even now I get goosebumps when I think of his late winner against Shakhter Karagandy, who took us to the Champions League.

He’s in slightly different territory now. There is really stiff competition for the wide places with Liel Abada, Jota, Daizen Maeda and Sead Haksabanovic.

The days of James being the first name on the team sheet may be over, but he’s still able to turn back the clock when the need arises.