Kris Boyson’s fiancée Elizabeth Tierney shows off her dazzling new engagement ring

Kris Boyson’s new fiancé Elizabeth Tierney showed off her dazzling new engagement ring in a sizzling Instagram snap on Friday night.

It first emerged that the couple were dating earlier this month – and now it appears Kris, 34, has popped the question.

The lingerie model, 29, looked incredible in the mirror selfie showing her left hand, with a huge stone on her ring finger.

Wow! Kris Boyson’s new fiance Elizabeth Tierney showed off her dazzling new engagement ring in a sizzling Instagram snap on Friday night

She puts on a busty show in a figure-hugging green dress with a sassy cut detail as she heads to her meal during the romantic Greek getaway with Kris.

Elizabeth took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of an empty ring box after enjoying a romantic beach meal with Kris, served by a private butler.

Mom-of-one Elizabeth posted some clips of their date’s beautiful setting and shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset.

They could be seen enjoying a glass of wine while the table was set with flowers.

Couple: It first emerged that the couple were dating earlier this month – and now it appears Kris, 34, has asked the question

It was first revealed that the couple had been dating earlier this month, just two months after talkSPORT pundit Jamie, 35, announced the breakup of their seven-year engagement.

Elizabeth now lives with Kris, which came as a shock to mutual friends, who know that the personal trainer had a close friendship with Jamie.

A source told MailOnline: “Elizabeth and Kris have been dating for several weeks.

“They became close as friends and because Kris is Elizabeth’s personal trainer, but it didn’t take long for their relationship to become romantic.

Ring: Elizabeth took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of an empty ring box after enjoying a romantic beach meal with Kris, served by a private butler.

Content: Elizbeth shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset

The insider added: “Elizabeth moved in with Kris so they’ve already taken their romance to the next level.

“The problem is that Jamie and Kris were good friends, and so there’s an element of betrayal that nobody expected him to move on with Jamie’s ex-fiancée.”

On May 25, Jamie revealed he was divorced from Elizabeth, saying on Instagram: ‘We’ve had 7 great years but it didn’t work out.

“She has given me a lifetime of memories and helped me through the most troubling part of my life.

“Time to work on myself and go back to the drawing board.”

Former footballer Jamie shares children Archie, 12, Harry, 11, and George, eight, with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, 38, while also acting as a father figure to model Elizabeth’s nine-year-old daughter.

New romance: The MailOnline revealed that Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth was dating Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson this month (Elizabeth pictured with Jamie in February 2017)

In April, Kris sparked speculation that he was back with ex-Katie after the two posted matching Instagram stories of the same luxury getaway.

The pair insisted it was just a coincidence and that Kris had been to the Copper Club hotel in Sussex with another woman.

Katie’s engagement to current boyfriend Carl Woods, 32, was briefly called off last year after claims she sent flirty messages to Kris from her daughter Princess’s Instagram profile.

Kris, who previously starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, dated model Bianca Gascoigne, 35, after the end of his on/off romance with Katie.

The couple split in 2021, citing their busy work lives as the reason for the split.

‘Betrayal’: Mother of one now lives with Katie Price’s ex Kris, shocking mutual friends, who know the personal trainer had a close friendship with Jamie (pictured July 2018)

It comes after Katie and her current fiancé Carl Wood left fans in the dark about their relationship status as rumors circulated that the couple called off their engagement.

The mum of six is ​​said to have publicly announced their romance is over as they enjoy a drunken night out, while Carl has suggested otherwise by sharing a clip of the model still wearing her engagement ring.

Katie, 44, first sparked split rumors this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

Are Katie Price and Carl Woods Broken Up? Mystery surrounds the couple’s relationship status as they send mixed messages amid rumors of breakup

The controversial star was seen in her stepfather Paul’s Instagram photo, three weeks after she went off social media for “personal reasons”.

She is now rumored to have told people she is very single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers

A source told The sun: “Katie let her hair down and told people her engagement to Carl was over.

She said the couple had been rowing non-stop on vacation and that it had come to an end when she decided to let it be one day when they returned home.

‘This is me at my happiest’: Carl seemed to hint that he was still engaged to Katie when he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday showing Katie her dazzling ring

The insider added: “Those close to Katie are hoping it’s over for good after their rocky romance takes its toll.”

Despite Katie’s alleged comments, Carl seemed to point out that he was still engaged to Katie when he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday in which Katie showed off her dazzling ring as she sat next to her dog and horse.

In the video, Katie could be heard saying, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses.’

MailOnline has reached out to Katie and Carl’s representatives for comment.

What’s the most recent? Katie was seen without her engagement ring posing without Carl in a family snap – three weeks after she went off social media for ‘personal reasons’

It also followed Katie’s decision to leave social media for “personal reasons.”

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram earlier this month: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.