Kris and Kendall Jenner step out for shopping spree while cameras roll for the family’s Hulu series

Kris Jenner, 66, took her supermodel daughter Kendall, 26, for a day of retail therapy at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on Monday while cameras were rolling for their reality series.

The momager and model were flanked by a huge TV crew as they navigated a busy sidewalk in Manhattan.

Always in her ever-chic uniform of all-black, Kris looked ready for fall. She wore a sophisticated black suit with a double breasted blazer over a matching black top.

The matriarch’s coiffed pixie cut was styled to perfection and she accessorized with chunky black loafers, dark sunglasses and diamond hoops.

The piece de résistance was Kris’s large black crocodile Birkin bag.

Kris chatted with Kendall, who she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner, while they were on their way to luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman.

The five foot ten beauty sported an off-duty model look with a sleeveless black top tucked into a flounced black maxi skirt with a fashionable pair of high-heeled silver mules.

Kendall’s auburn locks were lowered straight down. Like her mother, she also wore dark sunglasses.

Reality TV pros at this point, the famous couple didn’t even seem to notice the many cameras and crew members around them as they meandered down the block.

The family debuted their series, Kardashians, on Hulu last year after finishing a 20-season run of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!.

Season two of the streaming show is scheduled for later in September.

Kendall has been out and about in the Big Apple for a while and spent some time with her, now and then, boyfriend Devin Booker watching the US Open Men’s Finals tennis match.

The two lovebirds recently broke up, earlier this year in June, but quickly rekindled their relationship last month in August.

The night before, Kendall hosted FWRD X GQ’s New York Fashion Week party at The Ned NoMad. Kendall treats the sidewalk like her own personal catwalk for NYFW and has had no shortage of photographic moments.

Her mother, meanwhile, is back dealing with the family’s original scandal that first put them on the map: Kim’s sex tape.

Kris Jenner has denied having anything to do with Kardashian’s x-rate home video after Kim’s ex/tape co-star, Ray J, recently claimed she was the “mastermind” of the release.

Last week, Jenner took a lie detector test while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden with her daughter Kylie Jenner.

She was asked a number of burning questions, including whether she had anything to do with the release of Kim’s 2002 sex tape with Willie “Ray J” Norwood.

The tape of Kim’s 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas with her ex was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in a 41-minute DVD titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007.

In recent weeks, Ray J has claimed that Kris was the “mastermind” behind the sex tape’s release, but the media personality is now hitting back at the allegations.

During the lie detector challenge, James, 44, asked Kris, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

His question was answered by the crowd with gasps and shocking noises, but Kris didn’t hesitate to answer the question.

She said, ‘It’s okay. No no.’

After James’ colleague John, who worked on the lie detector, confirmed she was telling the truth, Kris said, “We’ve fixed that!”

It comes after Ray J claimed Kris was “the mastermind behind the release of his and Kim’s sex tape,” told “false stories” about him, and tried to “ruin” his family.