Kremlin warns more arms to Ukraine aggravates war, vows to develop nuclear forces

Kyiv: The Kremlin has warned that increasing US arms supplies to Ukraine will exacerbate the devastating 10-month war ignited by the Russian invasion, and Russia’s defense minister called for Moscow’s army to be expanded by at least 500,000 people.

In a meeting with his military top, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would learn lessons from the conflict to “develop our armed forces and strengthen the capacity of our troops”. He said special attention would be given to the development of nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantor of Russia’s sovereignty”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, earlier this month. Credit:AP

The bullish rhetoric from Moscow came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met President Joe Biden in Washington, where US officials announced a massive new military aid package for Kiev.

Putin also said that the Russian army’s new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be commissioned soon. The Sarmat is intended to replace obsolete Soviet-built ballistic missiles and form the core of Russia’s nuclear forces. Putin praised his ability to evade missile defenses.