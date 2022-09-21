Kremlin official’s son reveals he can avoid Putin’s war mobilisation – unlike hundreds of Russians

<!–

The son of a top Kremlin official joked that he had no intention of being drafted into Vladimir Putin’s war mobilization.

Nikolay Peskov, 32, son of the president’s spin doctor and war spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believed he was talking to a military draft officer.

He fell for the phone jab and made it clear that he would pull the strings in the Kremlin so that he wouldn’t have to obey the mobilization order.

The appeal made it clear that the entitled sons of the Russian political elite do not expect to be sent to the front, unlike hundreds of thousands of other Russians from ordinary backgrounds who are not granted an exemption.

He received a fake call on Popular Politics livestream, a channel linked to Putin nemesis Alexei Navalny’s team.

Presenter Dmitry Nizovtsev, 35, called the official posing as a representative of the Russian army and ordered him to go to the recruitment office at 10 a.m.

The call was made by the broadcaster Dmitry Nizovstev, who told Peskov junior that he was Major Anton Matrynov, from a conscription agency in Moscow.

‘Hello. Let’s not hang up like last time,’ said the so-called officer. ‘Why are you calling me…?’

“Because Mr. Peskov … we also sent you a draft electronically today,” said the joker. “But you haven’t answered yet.”

“There’s a phone number you need to call and come to the military office tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” they continued. “Why didn’t you call back and come to the military office tomorrow? We’ll be waiting for you at 10:00.’

The son of Putin’s senior official replied bluntly, “Of course I won’t be there at 10:00. You must understand that I am Mr Peskov. It’s not quite right for me to be there [at the conscription office].

“In short, I’m going to take this on another level. I have to understand what and how to do.’

The ‘officer’ replied, ‘What an interesting threat, what is this? [other] level?’

Peskov denied making any threat, but said he should seek advice about whether he should be summoned.

He told the officer there were “political nuances” to being summoned without explaining that his father was Putin’s press secretary and deputy head of the Kremlin’s government.

He is a former conscript of the Russian nuclear missile force and in theory would be a prime candidate for mobilization.

Peskov said: ‘If I have to defend the motherland, that’s no problem, but I have to understand the feasibility of coming there. I’m talking about political nuances.’

The false conscription officer asked him, as if he didn’t know who his father is, ‘Can you say something about these political nuances? Maybe I do not know.’

“I can’t explain it,” Peskov said. “If I have to defend my motherland, don’t worry, I’ll be with you. But whether I’ll come tomorrow or not—that’s another question.’

But the son did say that if Putin ordered him to be summoned, he would obey.

Peskov junior is a former sports journalist at the media network RT ‘propaganda’.

Dmitry Peskov demanded that what he called the full transcript be published. He said he was sure his son would be vindicated.