Kremlin officials ‘have hit the vodka’, with Putin ‘worried by drinking among his inner circle’

Vladimir Putin is concerned that several of his aides and leading political supporters have been drinking excessively since he started his war against Ukraine, according to a new report.

Putin is particularly troubled by heaving booze among ‘certain people from his inner circle’, Russian independent media meduza claimed, as Kremlin elites reach for the bottle in futile efforts to calm their nerves.

“Since February, people have been relieving their stress in this way,” said a Kremlin source.

Ministers, their subordinates, and even some deputy prime ministers, presidential administration and members of the Security Council, heads of state and governors [have begun to drink more].’

Senior officials are reaching for the bottle to dampen fears to the point that discipline has collapsed, with some obscuring their words in public and showing up late at key events, it is alleged.

The independent Russian-Latvian news channel Meduza said the Russian president (pictured during a reception in the Kremlin) is concerned about excessive drinking among his aides and leading political supporters.

Putin, seen speaking in the Kremlin on Sept. 14, 2022, is known for consuming minimal alcohol and has reportedly dressed a few regional governors for “alcoholism” in their constituencies

Meduza explained: “The main reason for the stress is the internal damage caused by the Russian war in Ukraine and the sanctions that followed – and that Putin thinks the bureaucrats should deal with it more easily.”

Putin has failed to inform many senior officials of his intention to carry out a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

Many rightly thought the strategy was insane, it seems.

They spent the following months in “shock and confusion.”

‘They took the bottle’ [in February] and some of them don’t want to stop,” a source said.

‘Discipline has begun to suffer… Some [officials] missed important events.

“Others have made their words unclear and said things that are not correct in official situations.

“The general public is already starting to notice.”

Putin has not yet fired any accomplices who turn to the bottle, but this has not been ruled out, the revealing report said.

Putin showed his anger at the drink by lecturing two unsuspecting regional governors about the need to tackle alcoholism

Vladimir Avdeyev, governor of the Vladimir region, was told in a video link lecture by Putin that he had to do something about the “growing fight against alcoholism” in the area.

For now, the warmonger will continue to “suggest” that he wants the perpetrators’ behavior to change rather than fire them.

But he showed his anger at the drink by lecturing two unsuspecting regional governors about the need to tackle alcoholism in their region.

Neither governor believed alcoholism was widespread in their constituencies, but it was Putin’s way of signaling the issue to his subordinates.

Vladimir Avdeyev, governor of the Vladimir region, was told in a video link lecture by Putin that he had to do something about the “growing fight against alcoholism” in the area.

“You can’t ban anything, you can’t raise prices excessively, [and you can’t just impose] excise duties,” Putin instructed.

Instead there should be ‘propaganda for a healthy lifestyle’, especially aimed at men.

The stunned regional official was tasked with “developing infrastructure where people can exercise and give cultural institutions the attention they deserve.”

Acting governor of the Kirov region, Alexander Sokolov, was one of two regional governors to be fired from Putin for ‘alcoholism’ in their respective constituencies

Kirov region Alexander Sokolov received a similar edict from Putin, who is known to consume minimal alcohol.

Sokolov was warned about the ‘high alcoholization of the population’ in his region.

“It’s not the time to sweep things under the rug or try to whitewash something — it’s time to address our most pressing problems,” Putin told Sokolov.

“I urge you to pay attention to this.”

Both governors were reportedly “surprised” that Putin had raised the issue.

Two Kremlin sources told Meduza that there were other reasons for the heavy drinking in Putin’s entourage, aside from Russian military failures in Ukraine.

‘They have their own war, their own’ [personal] problems,” said one.