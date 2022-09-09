Kremlin confirms Putin will NOT attend the Queen’s state funeral 

Vladimir Putin will not attend the Queen’s state funeral amid the fractured relationship between Russia and the West, it has been confirmed.

A Kremlin spokesman said a decision will be made on who will represent Russia at the service expected to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Yesterday, Putin paid tribute to the monarch despite the tyrant’s aggression in Ukraine, which has sent Russia-Britain relations plummeting to their lowest level since the Cold War.

The leader said: ‘The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked to Her Majesty’s name.

For many decades, Elizabeth II rightly enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere condolences and support to the members of the Royal Family and to all the people of Great Britain.’

In Moscow, some have gathered to pay floral tribute to the Queen outside the British embassy, ​​despite the wave of anti-Western rhetoric.

The embassy flag was flown at half-mast and people stood outside in prayer to offer their condolences to the long-serving monarch.

The Queen made a subtle dig at Putin in 2003 during his state visit to the UK – the first by a Russian leader since the reign of Queen Victoria, when Alexander II paid a visit in 1874.

Under Tony Blair’s Labor government, then-Home Secretary David Blunkett’s guide dog reacted defensively to the Russian president’s presence.

Blunkett told the BBC: ‘The only time I met Vladimir Putin was in 2003 on an official visit and my dog ​​at the time barked really loudly.

“I apologized to the Queen who was clearly hosting. I don’t think I’m giving anything away when I said, “Sorry Your Majesty the dog is barking.”

She said, “Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?”

Putin – notorious for his lax punctuality – had made the queen wait 14 minutes before their meeting.

The Queen and Putin were due to meet again in June 2014 at a D-Day memorial event in France.

The event happened months after Charles claimed he had presciently compared Putin’s regime to that of Nazi Germany, which appeared to have soured relations considerably.

After a group photo with world leaders, the Queen was helped down a flight of stairs by then-US President Barack Obama and New Zealand Governor General Jerry Mateparae.

But Putin, standing next to her and able to help, looked away.

But regardless of their leader’s antipathy towards Her Majesty, ordinary Russians have laid flowers in memory of the Queen outside the British Embassy in Moscow.

In the pre-Putin era, in 1994, at the invitation of Boris Yeltsin, the Queen paid a visit to the Russian capital after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The visit was without controversy, as both countries were eager to improve bilateral relations and the points of contention had yet to settle.

When the Queen and Prince Phillip landed, they were then taken to the Kremlin where they were greeted by Yeltsin and his wife, Naina.

The royal couple were also treated to a special performance by the Bolshoi Ballet.

The Queen came to the throne during the last days of Josef Stalin’s reign and saw 11 Russian and Soviet leaders come and go during her reign.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured: A carriage carrying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Russian President Vladimir Putin is escorted by royal guards to Buckingham Palace in central London, UK, June 24, 2003

Meanwhile, a leading Putin media chief has taken action to block coverage of the Queen’s death on her broadcast network in the Kremlin.

Margarita Simonyan, head of sanctioned RT, posted on her Telegram channel: ‘Enough Queen news already, team.

“So she died. Well, RIP. We’re all going to die. This is not our pain.’

Putin’s favorite TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov used the sovereign’s death to deepen the Russian attack on new Prime Minister Liz Truss, while also claiming that Putin’s war hastened the end of the old order, symbolized by the late queen.

“Unfortunately, one mystery has ended tragically: Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland,” he told viewers.

“I think this is indeed a terrible tragedy for Britain, because a page in history ended before our very eyes.

‘The Queen who reigned from Churchill to Liz Truss – what level of degradation of Britain is this…?’

An expert on his show said Charles also represented a “demotion.”

Solovyov continued: “As for Prince Charles, let’s see how he will be.

“This is the end of an era anyway.

‘It is interesting how with the start of the special military operation we suddenly see the foundations of the old world disappear.

“The Queen, she seemed invincible.”

A Channel 1 headline news bulletin on state television covered the same theme.

“The first Prime Minister to be confirmed in office by Elizabeth II was Winston Churchill and the last was Liz Truss, who has slandered her name,” a newsreader said.

‘The new resident of Downing Street will probably be reminded of what she said in the past that it was time to abolish the monarchy.

“But she certainly won’t be the one who will remain in the memories of the British.”