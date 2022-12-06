KPOP’s Broadway producers accuse the New York Times if publishing a racist critique

Producers of the Korean music genre-based Broadway musical KPOP have accused The New York Times of publishing a “racist” review implying “white supremacy.”

New York Times theater critic Jesse Green was accused of racism in his negative review of the production in an open letter and was asked to apologize.

The letter, written by KPOP producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, claimed “amazement” at The Times’ casual racism and cultural insensitivity.

The producers, in particular, attacked the critic describes the musical’s bright lights as ‘squint-inducing’ — a “particularly egregious example” of cultural insensitivity, they say.

Green also suggested in his review that he had trouble understanding key parts of the play that were in Korean. The producers criticized that comment, arguing that the Quranic dialogue always made sense in context.

“Is a Broadway show valid only if it is directed and aimed exclusively at a white, English-speaking audience?” They wrote.

Throughout the letter, they claimed that Green’s distaste for the play was rooted in a general distaste for Korean culture and music, but in his review he said an Off Broadway version of the same musical in 2017 was “far superior.”

The letter came from two producers of the show. One of them was Joey Parnes (pictured in 2019)

KPOP cast members at the conclusion of a performance of the musical at the Circle in the Square Theater in November

Commenting on the letter, The Times backed the review, saying: ‘We saw the open letter written about the review of KPOP by The Times and quickly sparked a discussion between editors and members of our standards department.

This group agreed that Jesse’s review was fair. More importantly, we totally disagree with the argument that Jesse’s criticism is somehow racist.”

KPOP, which opened in November, tells the story of three KPOP acts, all managed by a major label, coming together to perform a concert that will introduce them to an American audience.

It features an almost all-Asian cast and some established KPOP performers – a point the producers emphasized in their letter after Green said in his Times review, “If you’re not a fan, you might feel exhausted by the aggressive mimicry of the K-pop performance style.’

He collectively characterizes the performance style as “aggressive mimicry”—another ill-chosen, racially insensitive, and ultimately ignorant phrase. Four of the cast members are true K-pop idols in Korea. They don’t “imitate” anything, they wrote.

South Korean singer Luna performs the musical – several of the cast members are K-pop stars in Korea

The New York Times backed the review, saying it was “honest” and “totally disagree” that it was racist

One of the stars of the show, Abraham Lin, took to Instagram to express his disappointment with Green’s review.

“If you say squint…you can find better words,” Lin said in the video.

“If you’re not an Asian American who’s been fooled by their cross-eyed or their slanted eyes, then I’m sorry, I don’t want to hear from you right now.” You can sit down,’ he added.

Viewers of the musical who read Green’s review also took to social media to voice their opinions.

On Facebook, a user suggested that the Korean parts of the musical made sense in context

Another comment attacked The Times for its lack of diversity

Many readers in NYT’s comment section supported Green’s review

One Facebook user agreed with the producers that there was enough context to follow what was happening without speaking Korean.

Another criticized The Times for its lack of diversity. “They used to have a public advocate who could investigate and report on allegations of their reporting and editing errors, but I think they’ve lost that role,” they said.

Many in the comment section of The Times support Green. That an actor’s response to mild criticism to accuse the reviewer of bigotry and bias is genuinely concerning. These are serious accusations you make against someone just because they didn’t like your show.’

KPOP plays at the Circle in the Square Theater on Broadway.

Part 1 of 2 – KPOP producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes published an open letter criticizing The Times review