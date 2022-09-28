KPMG asks job applicants if they are gay or have had an ‘intersex variation’ 

Lawyers argue that a series of questions from Big Four accounting firm KPMG to job applicants about their sexuality and gender could pose a significant legal risk.

The questions — which aren’t required to answer — come amid a push from the major professional services firm to promote an “inclusive workplace” that “values ​​diversity.”

KPMG asks applicants in their form about their gender, preferred nouns and gender.

Employment lawyer Mia Pantechis, who works for Maurice Blackburn, told the Daily Mail Australia that the questions could be considered discriminatory and the company may be opening itself up to legal action.

Some questions that KPMG asks applicants, as can be seen on the website of the big four accountancy firms

Labor lawyer Mia Pantechis (pictured) told Daily Mail Australia KPMG’s questions should be avoided as they could amount to unlawful discrimination

“In hiring processes, questions should focus on determining a candidate’s ability to fill the role,” she said.

‘Asking unnecessary questions and seeking information about certain characteristics should be avoided and may amount to unauthorized discrimination.’

Ms. Pantechis pointed to the Fair Work Act 2009 and the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 as two laws that the questions may violate.

“The Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) prohibits employers from discriminating against potential employees on the basis of gender and sexual orientation,” she said.

‘The Sex Discrimination Act 1984’ [makes it] it is unlawful to discriminate against a candidate on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status when determining whether or not to offer employment and the terms of employment to be offered.

“Any questions related to these protected properties signal that hiring decisions will be based on, or at least take into account, these factors.”

Ms Pantechis said that if the information gathered from these questions is used to “make decisions about who to hire and what benefits are offered, it would amount to unlawful discrimination”.

She added that the questions would be considered a “special measure” and not controversial if they were purely intended to achieve equality between people of different gender identities and sexual orientations.

KPMG employees are depicted with an ‘equals’ sign on the occasion of International Women’s Day. A company questionnaire has surfaced with personal questions that job seekers are asked

Amy Zhang, a lawyer for Harmers Workplace Lawyers, echoed Ms. Pantechis’ answers when she spoke to the Financial Overview.

“It’s always risky to ask these kinds of questions in the application phase,” she says.

“A better approach would be to send out an anonymous survey after the recruitment process.”

In addition to questions about gender, sexual orientation, and pronouns, KPMG also asks job seekers whether they have had a “trans or other gender-diverse experience or history (including but not limited to Brotherboy/Sistergirl, Third Gender)” and whether they “have a intersex variant’.

“Brotherboy” and “sistergirl” are terms used by Aboriginal communities to describe transgender people. Third gender refers to people who are not characterized as male or female.

Intersex is defined as a term for people born with “atypical physical sex characteristics” or a combination of male and female biological traits.

Big Four accounting firm KPMG asks job seekers if they’ve had a “trans or other gender-diverse experience or history (including but not limited to Brotherboy/Sistergirl, Third Gender)” and if they “have an intersex variety”

KPMG emphasized that the information collected from the answers to these questions does not affect a job seeker’s application.

“At KPMG, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that promotes and values ​​diversity,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, ages, religions, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disabilities, and those from culturally or linguistically diverse backgrounds.”

The KPMG representative added that the application process “raises a wide range of questions about the backgrounds of candidates who volunteer”.

“We use these aggregated to build a statistical picture of our progress in realizing a diverse workforce.

KPMG employs over 10,000 people across Australia.