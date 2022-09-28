Kourtney, Travis Barker, Miley, Pink and Alanis at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was a night full of celebrities at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Power couple Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were joined by Miley Cyrus, Pink, Alanis Morissette and Tommy Lee to enjoy a night of music with Joan Jett and others as they bid farewell to much-loved drummer Hawkins.

The musician, who worked with the rock band Foo Fighters for decades, died on March 25, 2022 at the age of 50.

Kourtney stayed close to husband Travis during the event as the 43-year-old reality TV star and 46-year-old drummer held hands backstage.

They were joined by Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya at the function, which was held at the Kia Forum.

Kourtney was typically stylish for the live show, which honored the life of the Foo Fighters drummer.

The founder of Lemme wore a long, close-fitting dark dress with a denim imitation print.

It had slits in the shoulders that exposed her skin and she wore trendy, chunky black leather boots with a thick platform.

The fashionista grabbed a metallic silver handbag as she let her new husband, whom she married in May, lead her.

Kourtney’s shiny jet black bob was freshly cut and straightened with a part in the middle.

She wore a glittering stone-encrusted choker around her neck as she supported her beauty throughout the event.

Atiana walked ahead of them with her long, light brown locks over her shoulders and down her back.

The 23-year-old model and daughter of election queen Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya cut a smart figure in a long blazer.

She paired it with a black crop top that exposed her belly a bit, dark green pants and black boots.

Travis, for his part, wore a black t-shirt with explicit letters printed on it in white letters.

He covered his bald and tattooed head with a black cap and wore silver pointed chokers around his neck.

The rocker, who rose to fame with his band Blink-182, wore gray and black plaid pants with black leather boots.

He later took the stage to pound the drums while performing with the Foo Fighters.

Miley Cyrus, 29, looked better than ever as she appeared as a guest at the gathering in Inglewood, California.

The blonde Tennessee-born entertainer was dressed all in black and showed off her slim figure in a long-sleeved mini dress.

She coordinated it with a pair of knee-high black boots with a pointy toe and kitten heel.

A few of Miley’s relatives, mother Tish Cyrus, 55, and sister Brandi Cyrus, 35, were also by her side.

Always in fashion, Tish took a style cue from her daughter’s playbook and donned an all-black outfit as well.

She looked younger than her years in a long dress with side cutouts and a keyhole in the middle.

The mum of five wore her long blonde hair in a wet-and-wavy look that flowed down to her fitted waist.

The look was completed with a classic black leather jacket and she smiled as she enjoyed the evening with her daughters.

Singer Pink, 43, also showed up wearing a black lace shirt.

Alanis Morissette, 48, was also in black.

They showed up for the emotional evening, where Taylor’s memory was honored.

The Philadelphia-bred songwriter looked amazing in a low-cut, lace black tank top that showed off her perky cleavage.

She added wide-leg jeans, which she accentuated with a black and white striped Gucci belt.

Alanis kept her look simple as she dressed in black cropped trousers and a white T-shirt layered under an unbuttoned black top.