Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana De La Hoya was spotted this week in a very small outfit when she visited a gas station in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old beauty — whose parents are Playboy model Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya — wore a black acid wash seamless mini gym unitard from PrettyLittleThing.

Her new stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian — who is married to Moakler’s ex Travis Barker — has also modeled for the brand, as has her half-sister Alabama Barker.

Barker is not Atiana’s biological father, but he helped raise her and the two remain very close.

The budding model was raised by Shanna, 47, and Travis, 46, until they split in 2006.

And it looks like the rocker has taken over parenting duties, as he said on The Kardashians that he has a room in his Calabasas, California home for Atiana.

And she has also stayed close to her father Oscar, 49, often on his Instagram page.

Atiana’s siblings are Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, whose biological parents are Moakler and Barker.

Atiana is now making an attempt at modeling.

In the new images, the star looked svelte in her unitard, making the most of her sculpted arms, petite waist and long, skinny legs.

Her hair was worn in pigtails and she had sunglasses on her head. She held a cell phone to her ear at the station before pumping gas.

De La Hoya has already worked shoe store DSW.

‘Collaborated with @dsw for their latest fall/back to school styles! I hope you love them as much as I do! #myDSW #ad,” the viewer shared in her caption.

The looker was featured on her Instagram page in a new shoot for the retail chain. The star wore thick black shoes with a short skirt as she posed in a photo studio.

Atiana is already a TV star. She has appeared on SummerBreak, Meet The Barkers and Growing Up Supermodel.

Alabama has also worn PrettyLittleThing. In June, she was seen in their purple dress and white shirt.

And Kourtney has also modeled for the brand. Her capsule collection of clothing and accessories for the brand was released in 2017.

This comes after Barker had a health scare.

Barker returned to the studio last week, days after being released from the hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer was spotted heading to his Calabasas, California recording studio — near the home he shares with his wife Kourtney and his children — after battling pancreatitis after being hospitalized.

Now the musician – who has collaborated on recent projects with the likes of Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly – has been seen going back to work and could be working on new material.

The What is my age again? Rocker had undergone “intensive treatment” after being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being afflicted with “excruciating pain” following a routine procedure.

He explained in his Instagram story: “I went for an endoscopy on Monday and felt great. But after eating I got excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.

‘During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

‘This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very grateful that I am now much better with intensive treatment.’

Meanwhile, Kourtney described the experience as “scary and emotional,” while putting things into perspective.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: ‘Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis was pictured being taken to hospital in a wheelchair and it was claimed that he could barely walk at the time due to the pain he was in.

A source said: ‘Kurtney was worried yesterday. They were both. Travis had severe stomach pains and could barely walk.’