Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya lands modeling gig

She has a very interesting background.

Her father is boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, her mother is Playboy model Shanna Moakler, her stepfather is Travis Barker and her stepmother is Kourtney Kardashian.

Now it’s time for 23-year-old Los Angeles-born Atiana De La Hoya to shine. And she shines, because the beautiful brunette has just launched a new modeling campaign with shoe store DSW.

Here she is: Atiana De La Hoya has a new modeling campaign for DSW. brought in

The looker was featured on her Instagram page in a new shoot for the retail chain.

The star wore thick black shoes with a short skirt as she posed in a photo studio.

The budding model was raised by Shanna and Travis until they split in 2006. And it looks like the rocker took over parenting duties, as he has said on The Kardashians that he has a room in his Calabasas, California home for Atiana.

And she has also stayed close to her father Oscar, often on his Instagram page.

Atiana’s siblings are Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, whose biological parents are Moakler and Barker.

Chunky shoes are in: These black shoes had chunky soles; Atiana looked beautiful in braids

This comes after Barker had a health scare.

Barker returned to the studio last week, days after being released from the hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer was spotted heading to his Calabasas, California recording studio — near the home he shares with his wife Kourtney and his children — after battling pancreatitis following his hospitalization last week.

In the studio: Here she was wearing two tank tops and a denim skirt

Now the 46-year-old musician – who has collaborated on recent projects with the likes of Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly – is back at work and could be working on new material.

The ‘What’s my age again?’ Rocker had undergone “intense treatment” after being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being afflicted with “excruciating pain” following a routine procedure.

He explained in his Instagram story: “I went for an endoscopy on Monday and felt great. But after eating I got excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.

Stepmom: Her New Stepmom Is Keeping Up With The Kardashians Vet Kourtney Kardashian

Mr and Mrs Barker: Here’s Kourtney and Travis at This Year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party

‘During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

‘This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very grateful that I am now much better with intensive treatment.’

Meanwhile, Kourtney described the experience as “scary and emotional,” while putting things into perspective.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: ‘Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis was taken to hospital in a wheelchair earlier last week and it was said he could barely walk at the time due to the pain he was in.

A source said: ‘Kurtney was worried yesterday. They were both. Travis had severe stomach pains and could barely walk.’