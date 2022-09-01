Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, 10, makes a dig about Kylie Cosmetics

<!–

Kylie Jenner was the youngest billionaire on the Forbes list for 2020.

It didn’t take much to get her back to Earth, though, with the help of her cousin Penelope Disick who quickly “humiliated” her aunt in an unearthed clip.

The 10-year-old made a comment about Kylie’s billion-dollar cosmetics brand in a funny clip that has resurfaced on Reddit in recent days.

The video, which originally aired in scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2019, cast Penelope overshadowing Kylie Cosmetics.

In the clip, Penelope’s father Scott Disick talks to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children’s sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

He recalled a conversation that took place while he, Penelope, and Kylie were chilling in a hot tub, and he said Kylie said to Penelope, “Listen, I’ve always loved you, but honestly, this is the time to really to bond with me.

“Because believe me, Kylie Cosmetics could be yours someday.”

He continues: ‘And P looks at her and says, ‘Yeah, Poosh Cosmetics has a better ring,’ is the name of her mother’s lifestyle website.

Fans admitted they loved Penelope “humiliating” Kylie in the hilarious clip.

It comes as Kourtney has faced online criticism after Penelope recently starred in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok.

Penelope put on concealer and then blended it in before adding lip gloss, eye shadow and mascara to the clip, which has since been removed.

“Well, when you grow up in a house full of vain women,” noted one Twitter user, claiming that “I didn’t even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old.”

Another social media commentator jokingly expressed disgust that the Kardashians’ beauty obsession is spreading to the kids. Someone call the CDC!’

Yet another Twitter user objected to the fact that Penelope had had time to learn so much about makeup, asking, “Do these kids ever study?”

Penelope’s video also had its defenders, one of whom wrote, “Penelope disick more put together at age 10 than I’ll ever be all my life. dead queen I think’.

Though Penelope is the star of the TikTok account, it’s billed as “Kourtney-Penelope,” hinting at her mother’s involvement.

Kourtney shares her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven – with her ex-fiancée Scott.

