Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo NYFW fashion show briefly lost lights and music

Kourtney Kardashian’s first collection with Boohoo was shown Tuesday night at her fashion show at NYFW.

And the show had a little glitch in the beginning, when the lights went out very briefly.

The problem arose after Kourtney and husband Travis Barker walked to their seats on the runway and sat down, with the lights and music turned off for the first model to walk her show.

The show started at 8:30 p.m. on the Highline, with Kourtney and Travis walking down the runway first—with the lights and music still on.

Once they were seated, the lights and music went out and the first model had to walk in the dark.

Thirty seconds later the lights and sounds came on and the show went off without a hitch.

The mother of three wore a long-sleeved sheer jumpsuit for her big night, which showed her matching black bralette and shorts; she added an ankle-length leather jacket, boots, and small-framed sunglasses.

The jumpsuit from her collection, the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit, retails for $35.

The jacket was also from her collection – it’s called the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Faux Leather Overcoat, and costs $90.

Kourtney wore a choker, earrings and gloves to complete her fashion look and opted for sleek locks with a center part.

Travis showed off his shirtless chest in a leather vest, with matching trousers, a spiky necklace and small framed sunglasses.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, gazed fondly at Kourtney during the show with an ear-to-ear grin on his face.

Hours before the show, Kourtney took to her Instagram to address the backlash from the sustainability ambassador title.

Kourtney wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday: “I went back and forth about this collection @boohoo because the first thing I think of when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet.”

She continued, noting that she expected the “backlash” “because the two just don’t go hand in hand,” but hopes the collaboration will eventually raise awareness about the “impact of fast fashion on our planet.”

“I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere,” she added.

“I thought about how impactful it would be to force Boohoo to make some initial changes and then hold them accountable for bigger changes. It certainly makes some noise and that’s exactly what I was hoping for.’

“I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a quick fashion line in the past, who didn’t get any backlash for not drawing attention to trying to make better changes, I’m proud to have it.” done with intention and purpose.’

‘I’ll talk about their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I learned was what consumers can do to help… all still!!’