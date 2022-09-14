Kourtney Kardashian wears a top from Travis Barker’s band Blink 182 in NYC

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for her husband Travis Barker’s band in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old reality TV star wore a Blink 182 top with leg warmers and boots as she grabbed a green smoothie with the rocker.

The couple’s outing came not long after the entrepreneur revealed she’s taken a break from what she described as her “IVF journey.”

Kardashian wore an oversized gray T-shirt with a logo for her husband’s band, Blink-182.

The 43-year-old reality TV personality also rocked a set of wide-leg socks that covered many of her sculpted legs, as well as a pair of platform boots.

The social media powerhouse wore a necklace and dark sunglasses, and her dark brown hair was in a bun.

Barker, 46, wore a striped long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants as he spent quality time with his wife.

The drummer also rocked a set of two-tone Converse sneakers and jet black sunglasses.

The happy couple had been friends for several years before dating last year.

Kardashian was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason and Reign, aged 12 and 7, and daughter Penelope, aged 10.

Barker was also married to Shanna Moakler, and the couple welcomed a son and daughter named Landon and Alabama, aged 18 and 16, during their marriage, which ended in 2008.

The now-married couple started hinting about their relationship in early 2021, just after Valentine’s Day that year, they officially became Instagram.

The couple dealt with their relationship quickly and they got engaged last October.

Kardashian and Barker held a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last May, after being legally married earlier in the month.

Many speculated that the two were planning to welcome their own children after their special event.

The reality TV personality later confirmed that she had started IVF procedures with the intention of bringing a baby into her life.

However, the entrepreneur recently revealed that she chose to take a break from the process during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

During the sit-down with the media, Kardashian stated, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot.’

She also said that “I was taking a break to focus on our wedding and getting married.”

The reality TV figure has not revealed if or when she planned to resume her IVF journey.