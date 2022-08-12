Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES and KISSES Her Shirtless Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared proof of their love for each other in a racy video on social media.

The founder of Poosh, 43, straddled the Blink 182 rocker, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday.

By writing “Practice Makes Perfect (Drum Emoji)” on Instagram, the winner of the iHeart Radio Music award proved that he can distinguish and play drums at the same time.

Adoring wife Kourtney, commented, “If you can’t see and you’re still the most (flame emojis).”

On her Instagram page, Kourtney shared a photo of the make-up and wrote “Drum Practice Time,” to which Travis responded with “Favorite time of day (black heart emoji).”

Travis was shirtless for the session, wearing black jeans and a cap with the tattoos covering his chest, back and arms in full view.

The Kardashians star looked casual in fringed jeans, a white long-sleeved top and white boots.

Her long bob was styled straight and she wore natural looking makeup.

The newlyweds spent as much time as possible together, including Kourtney attending Travis’s performances. He has one scheduled for Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio at the FirstEnergy Stadium, according to travisbarker.com.

The passionate couple, who married in May at an elaborate wedding in Italy, recently returned from a vacation where they spent time water skiing and wave boarding.

They shocked fans when it was discovered they had taken a commercial flight with Alaska Air from Los Angeles to Spokane for their getaway, just days after sisters Kim, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kylie’s partner, Travis Scott, were called up to the carbon emissions caused by the use of their private jets.

Kim came in at number seven on the list compiled by the marketing firm Yard.

The group calculated that it was responsible for 4268.5 tons of CO2 emissions on 57 flights.

The TKN rapper was number 10, with CO2 emissions of just 3033.3 tons this year, with an average flight time of just seven point three miles, the shortest average in the top 10.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics didn’t make the top ten, even though her flights average 24 minutes.