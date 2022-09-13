Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in a velvet LBD with husband Travis Barker at VOGUE World show

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian put on a sizzling show when she arrived hand-in-hand with husband Travis Barker at the star-studded Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The KUWTK alum, 43, slipped into a black velvet LBD that emphasized her hourglass shape.

She pounded the pavement in a pair of black patent leather boots that matched Travis’s oversized vinyl trench coat.

The mother of three wore her shoulder-length dark brown hair in sleek locks/

She rocked a sultry smoky eyeshadow look paired with a matte nude lip and lots of bronzing powder to give herself a sun-kissed glow.

Kourtney was first spotted wearing Matrix-inspired sunglasses covering her eyes, which she later took off to watch the runway show.

Travis walked with his vinyl trench coat in the crook of his arms as he made sure his wife got through the crowd safely by his side.

Beneath his jacket was a white sleeveless button-up shirt with what appeared to be a fake blood stain on the breast pocket.

To complete the edgy look, the rocker donned black pants and some bizarre platform shoes.

Kourtney and Travis sat in the front row with the likes of West Side Story star Ansel Elgort and Disney Channel star Dove Cameron.

Kourtney was there to support her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner, who hit the runway with fellow models Bella Hadid, her older sister Gigi and Russian beauty Irina Shayk.

New York Fashion Week began on Friday, September 9, and will run through Wednesday, September 14.

While eager to enjoy NYFW festivities, Kourtney is currently in the Big Apple promoting her new line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme.

She appeared on the TODAY show early Monday where she discussed her motivations behind starting the brand.

“I’ve been going on this roller coaster for five years. I knew it was vitamins and supplements,” she began.

“It was just finding the right partners and they had the same convictions as me about sustainability… ingredients… and once it happened, it was fun,” she explained. “I’m also in a place where I feel really confident.”

During her morning show appearance, Kourtney also talked about life as a newlywed and how she didn’t hesitate to say “Mrs. Barker.’

“It was a given, it wasn’t even a thought,” she explained, “so now my middle name is Kardashian.”

When host Hoda Kotb, 58, asked how she knew the Blink 182 drummer was “the one,” the newlywed replied, “Because it’s just easy, when it’s good, it’s good. I think of times when it wasn’t so easy in the past and it’s just easy.