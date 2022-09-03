Kourtney Kardashian shows off her style as she bares her abs in snaps displaying London travels   

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a trip abroad, as evidenced by new social media outtakes.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old reality TV star kept her fans engaged as she showed them parts of her time in London.

Among the images was a slightly filtered selfie showing the mum of three in a chic black cap and tinted rectangular shades.

Check in: Kourtney Kardashian shared a filtered selfie in a chic black cap and tinted rectangular shades while in London

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum sat in a vehicle as she peered over her lenses and pursed her lips.

She was dressed in a ribbed white crop top that exposed her tight stomach and a black faux leather jacket.

Kourtney wore a silver chain around her neck with a dangling, spherical, heart-shaped pendant.

Her dark hair came out from under her stylish hat and fell past her shoulders and across her chest.

Family run-up! While browsing the retailer Selfridges, she came across an ad featuring her younger sister Kim Kardashian, 41″

While browsing the retailer Selfridges, she came across an ad featuring her younger sister Kim Kardashian, 41.

In the promotional image, Kim was dressed in a beige tank top and satin shorts while modeling a pair of earphones from her Beats collaboration.

Kourtney wrote of the quick white-font video clip, “Look who I saw at Selfridges London,” and tagged her sibling.

Other posts shared by the lifestyle influencer showed decadent dishes from eatery Gauthier Soho.

Delectable: Other posts shared by the lifestyle influencer showed decadent dishes from eatery Gauthier Soho

Kardashian was known for posting aesthetically pleasing content with snapshots from her perspective.

In one post, she showed the top part of a chic brick and wood building that appeared to be in the city’s Chinatown district.

There were strands of red lantern lights, as well as a colorful animal figure adorning the side of the building.

There was no context for the image, but Kourtney geotagged her location as London, United Kingdom.

POV: In one post, she showed the top part of a chic brick and wood building that appeared to be in the city’s Chinatown district

The POOSH founder’s 196 million followers were also treated to a photo of a red-lit staircase.

The enveloping steps were between a white painted wall and a dark wooden railing.

At the top of the spiral staircase was a white door with a gold plate for a handle, along with large black-framed artwork.