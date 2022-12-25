Kourtney Kardashian shows off her glamorous white dress as she hosts the family’s annual Christmas party

Kourtney Kardashian took to TikTok on Saturday to share her glamorous look for hosting duties at her family’s annual Christmas party.

The 43-year-old mogul impressed in a white dress with a cutout in the middle.

The mother-of-four wrote in the caption, “Hosting Christmas Eve,” and added a heart and tree emoji.

The dress was long-sleeved and had flattering ruffles in the center before flared out at the bottom.

There was a flower like equipment in the center of the chest and a round neckline.

The bombshell wore her glossy dark bob in a classy side part and was straightened with a slight flip at the end.

In the second-long piece of content, Kourtney walked down a hall lined with rich burgundy drapes.

The soundtrack was an audio clip from the movie Mommy Dearest in which Joan Crawford’s character shouts, ‘Don’t f*** with me guys. This isn’t my first time…”

Layered under the lines were the opening notes of the classic Christmas carol Jingle Bell Rock.

Kardashian walked over to a blazing fireplace and looked seductively back at the camera for a brief moment.

It comes after the POOSH founder along with husband Travis Barker had a day of fun sledding.

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian, 42, also created a TikTok at their family’s annual gathering.

The Kardashians star is dressed to impress in a form-fitting, silver sparkly gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

The striking dress had a thick band on the left side, while the right one had a thin, flat band.

‘We are back!’ exclaimed Kim at the beginning of the first clip shared on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She then blew a kiss toward the camera as the video came to an end.

The Kardashians are known for their over-the-top partying and their annual Christmas party is no different.

Kris Jenner has been throwing the extravaganza since her kids were young, and they’ve documented the event’s intricate planning on their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On a later episode of the 20-season show, the family discussed Kris passing the torch and letting her daughters take over the planning.