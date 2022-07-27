Kourtney Kardashian shares never-seen-before look at her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker first tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May for their grand wedding in Italy.

And on Tuesday, the 42-year-old reality TV star shared new footage of the special day as she was joined by her maternal grandmother, 88-year-old Mary Jo Campbell. and Barker’s father Randy Barker.

The founder of POOSH noted in her Instagram post that she will never forget the day.

New look: Kourtney Kardashian shares new footage of her May courthouse wedding with Travis Barker on Wednesday

Family time: She was joined by her maternal grandmother, 88-year-old Mary Jo Campbell. and Barker’s father Randy Barker

She shared the images to wish her grandmother a happy 88th birthday.

Kourtney, Travis, MJ and Barker’s father Randy were all seen together in the courthouse and were also given lunch.

‘My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy Birthday my MJ ❤️ so glad you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you,” the Siren said in her post.

In May, Kourtney posted a slideshow of black and white photos from their big day.

“Till death do us part,” the mother of four captioned the photos, straddling her husband in a black convertible with “just married” on the bumper before getting into the car and sharing a passionate kiss.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer posted an identical caption and images from their big day as they announced the news to their fans and loved ones.

The lovebirds, who became engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows with a small number of loved ones.

After docking, they watched the star and drummer drive off in a vintage car.

Cheers to us: the family clanged their glasses while they had bread and oil on the table?

For her big day, the mother of three wore a short white dress with a plunging neckline and a red heart embellished on the bodice and a traditional veil over her dark locks, which were pulled back for the occasion.

She styled her $1,825 Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier dress with a pair of sheer gloves and matching veil.

Known for their love of matching, the star and her husband wore coordinated shoes for their big day. While she opted for a pair of burgundy velvet pumps, Travis matched her in trendy Rockabilly men’s shoes in the same color.

Kourtney later Instastoried a photo of their cookie cake frozen with “Mr. and Mrs. Barker’ from Command Entertainment Group PR owner Simon Huck and his husband Phil Riportella.

Her post received an outpouring of love and support from her family, including mom Kris Jenner and her younger sister Kim Kardashian.

‘I love you,’ said her mother, 66, as the founder of SKIMS, 41, remarked ‘KRAVIS FOREVER’.

“They had to be legally married before their big Italian wedding, which will take place very soon,” a source said People at the time. “All the details have been captured and the whole family, including all the children, is very excited.”

The musician opted for a classic all-black tuxedo for his third trip down the aisle, just a month after a boozy 2-hour illicit ceremony with Kardashian.

Their first illegal ceremony, which happened hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards, took place in front of an Elvis impersonator in a room with white walls decorated with images of orchids and matching curtains.

The owner of the family-run chapel has revealed that the pair, valued at $115 million in total, opted for the mid-range package, which costs a bargain at $199.

The duo exchanged vows under an altar decorated with silk roses with a wooden “love” sign.

Chapel wedding packages range in price from $99-$699, with the couple purchasing the One Love Affair package for $199, and paying extra for the Elvis impersonator, according to In Touch.

It was an early morning private wedding, according to TMZ, who reported that the couple did not allow photos at the venue, opting to bring their own photographer and security.

Kourtney and Travis were famously engaged during a romantic beachfront marriage proposal in Montecito, California, in October.